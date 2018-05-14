UWSCC/Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race…John, Gopilall, Choo-Wee-Nam and Jackson are Overall Champions

Following the conclusion of yesterday’s third and final stage of the 2018 edition of the United We Stand Cycle Club (UWESCC) organised Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race, emerging as the overall champions were Team Coco’s Jamal John (senior), Trojan/PSL’s Ajay Gopilall (junior), Team Alanis’ Paul Choo-Wee-Nam (masters 35-49) and Flying Stars’ Ian Jackson who took the Over-50 masters class.

Following Gopilall’s win in the second stage, yet another junior put his stamp on the race yesterday by winning the third and final stage. This time is was National Junior Champion Briton John who crossed the line first in 1:50:25 to win ahead of club mate Deeraj Garbarran and Jamal John.

Garbarran, John, Hodge and Kemuel Moses virtually decided the race from the fourth lap when they broke away from the main pack which was eventually split into three and then four as the 20-lap race progressed around the outer circuit of the National Park in overcast and rainy conditions.

Such was the dominance of the leading quarter that they established a comfortable and consistent lead of more than two minutes on the second pack of three riders (Alanzo Ambrose, Andrew Hicks and Christopher Griffith) and over three minutes on the second pack.

The third pack was able to connect with the second pack from around the 15th lap but by then, the WESCC duo of John and Garbarran had pulled away from Hodge and Moses who were eventually hauled in by the chasing pack.

Jamal John ended up taking the third place for this stage. Junior Niles won the masters 35-49 contest from Paul Choo-Wee-Nam with Clement Doris third.

Over $400,000 in cash was distributed to the top six seniors, top three juniors and masters 35-49 as well as the top master’s over-50 competitors. Stage prizes (cash) were also presented to the top three cyclists in the same categories except the master’s over-50.

Trophies were presented to the top cyclist in each category, while gold, silver and bronze medals were also presented. Cyclists were refreshed Sueria Manufacturing Ltd’s Activade Sports Drink.

Other sponsors on board were Shameer Baksh of Universal Cycle & Auto Spares, Mr. Cleon Melville and Mr. Oliver Young.

Following are the overall results:

Senior Junior

1. Jamal John 6:08:57 1. Ajay Gopilall 6:12:17

2. Cortis Dey 6:09:00 2. Briton John 6:14:212

3. Paul De Nobrega 6:10:04 3. Adealie Hodge 6:17:45

4. Ajay Gopilall 6:12:17

5. Alanzo Ambrose 6:53:16

6. Paul Choo-Wee-Nam 6:59:28

Masters 35-49 Masters Over-50

1. Paul Choo-Wee-Nam 6:59:28 1. Ian Jackson

2. Junior Niles 7:00:07

3. Clement Doris 7:55:02