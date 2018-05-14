Latest update May 14th, 2018 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

STEM Guyana prepares to build energy impact robot

May 14, 2018 News 0

As the day for the First Global Challenge nears, Science Technology Engineer and Mathematics (STEM) Guyana is busy working to build a robot that will “wow” judges at this year’s competition in Mexico.

STEM Guyana preparing for First Global Challenge.

Though the final team of six has not yet been selected, a group of 30 individuals selected from schools and other organisations across Guyana, gather every Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall for five hours to build the best robot for the competition.
This year’s theme for the First Global Challenge is ‘Energy Impact’.
The 2018 challenge will explore the impact of the different types of energy used and how they can be made more sustainable.
The thirty persons were placed in groups to work in the areas of programming, designing and building.
Horace Moseley, Public Relations Officer for STEM Guyana said that the team will be selecting the six persons on exhibition day which is expected to be held in June.
Subsequent to last year’s competition, the team has been instrumental in the launch of several STEM groups across the country. These groups exist in schools, churches, private organisations and many small community groups, all striving for more involvement in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
The team has been receiving assistance from sponsors across Guyana to assist with their expenses.
The Ministry of Education recently donated $6M to STEM Guyana.
The cheque was presented to the group at State House in the presence of the First Lady, Sandra Granger.
Excited about the continued support from the Ministry, Moseley said that the team is happy for all the assistance they’ve been given from the various organisations across Guyana.
He reminded that STEM Guyana is open to all Guyanese.
“I am also thankful to everyone who supported us and to persons who are still continuing to do so,” Moseley stated.

More in this category

Sports

2018 GFF Awards Ceremony and Dinner… Sherwyn Caesar and Tiandi Smith awarded male and female players of the year – Effervescent EBFA rightfully named association of the year

2018 GFF Awards Ceremony and Dinner… Sherwyn Caesar and Tiandi...

May 13, 2018

The current Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee (Exco) led by President, Wayne Forde, successfully resuscitated the entity’s Annual Awards Ceremony and Dinner with a grand affair...
Read More
UWSCC/Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race… Jamal John (senior), Ajay Gopilall (junior), Niles & Choo-Wee-Nam (masters) lead

UWSCC/Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road...

May 13, 2018

Woodpecker Products Junior Nat tourney… Cadogan upset Harding in match of the night – Wilshire to face-off with Daniel Islam in today’s U-17 final

Woodpecker Products Junior Nat tourney…...

May 13, 2018

BCB files court action against new cricket Ombudsman

BCB files court action against new cricket...

May 13, 2018

GCB Female T20 Inter-County tourney called off – 24-member squad to be shortlisted

GCB Female T20 Inter-County tourney called off...

May 13, 2018

Linden Synthetic Track on target for Oct. 2018 completion

Linden Synthetic Track on target for Oct. 2018...

May 13, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]