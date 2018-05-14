Steady progress made in Hinterland Employment Youth Service programme

Excitement is high among twenty talented youths in Haimaruni, in the Moruca sub-district, Barima-Waini, Region One, as the Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) programme is changing the trajectory of their lives.

Following the completion of the first six months of the one year program, there are already thriving businesses evident.

During a recent visit to the village, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe stopped at three of the establishments and was very pleased with the efforts made by the youths there.

A couple, Cleveland David and his partner opened a snackette. The business is located in an area in the village where there is ongoing development of a tourism project. The project itself is located in close proximity to the Haimara Creek, a branch of the Waini River.

David said since their business opened its doors the community has been very supportive and they will continue to work towards its expansion as they eagerly await the completion of the villages’ tourism initiative which will further boost their business venture.

Among other business initiatives undertaken are subsistence and poultry farming, fishing and a bakery. Agriculture ventures there are on the increase as the youths are working individually and in groups to plant acres of farmland with cash-crops and several permanent crops.

Minister Garrido-Lowe’s visit is noteworthy since this is the first time in the history of the village that a sitting Minister of the Government has visited. The Ministerial team was also ready to financially support a number of the business established including the Smith’s bakery since the visit coincided with one of the scheduled baking days.

“Our Government has invested a lot of money in our youths, to build capacity so that they can establish their own businesses and it’s really good to know that it’s working.” the Minister said.

Haimaruni, which has a population of approximately one hundred and fifty, was generally ignored by the past regime. For the first time, this year the village will benefit from a presidential grant.

The HEYS Program which is the Ministry’s Flagship Youth Programme is aimed at giving indigenous/hinterland youth a second chance at life, and following its implementation in 2015, close to four thousand youth from all ten administrative regions have benefited.