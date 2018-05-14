Seven graduate Maxido Self Defence Classes

Saturday at Marshal Arts Instructor Max Massiah’s DO JO on Waterloo Street seven students graduated from the latest Maxido Self Defence class after grading was completed.

Four students, including former Magistrate and UG lecturer Leslie Sobers, moved up from Yellow to Orange belts, while three others, among them being 71-year-old Patrick Lambert, graduated from White to Yellow belts.

Neil Bacchus, Lambert and Peter Persaud were successful among the six White Belt students and received certificates and their Yellow Belts, while Christopher Chin, Sobers, Althea Croal and Clive Jordon all collected certificates and Orange Belts at the grading which was done by Massiah and Sensei Lloyd Ramnarine from the Diamond DO JO. Ramnarine’s daughters Jaffar and Lafar did Kata demonstrations.

Maxido Self Defence System for Adults provides persons with necessary skills to combat Domestic, Physical, sexual abuse, Bullyism and muggings.

Students were graded in nine styles of breaking legs, arms and wrists in defending themselves and for the first time Massiah did demonstrations in each of the styles. (Sean Devers)