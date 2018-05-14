Region 4 nurses awarded for sterling contribution

Nurses attached to Region Four Health Department were last Friday honoured for their sterling contribution to the nursing profession.

The nurses celebrated International Nurses week with a small ceremony held at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Region Four Demerara/Mahaica).

Among those in attendance were Regional Vice Chairman, Earl Lambert; Iona Wickham Barker, Senior Health Visitor for East Coast of Demerara; Joyce Phillips, Acting Senior Health Visitor for East Bank Demerara; and Sabrina Phillips, Matron of the Diamond Hospital.

The Regional Vice Chairman, Earl Lambert, in his address reminded nurses to be proud because they have chosen “the world’s best profession.”

He said that too many times nurses are at the receiving end of stinging and unfair criticisms when in actuality they are seeking to do their best.

“Many times I would hear complaints about how nurses are not performing or can’t give the drugs that the doctors would have prescribed. Have we thought for a second about the enormous and significant stress and burden that these nurses continue to be under; when in many cases they are forced to work under some unfriendly and challenging situations?” Lambert asked.

He gave the assurance that the RDC is aware of the many challenges faced by nurses.

“Let me remind you that we at RDC are cognisant of your challenges and we are working towards improving same for you. You [have] the world’s best profession and we will ensure it is demonstrated in our actions in our delivery to you,” he promised.

Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Quincy Jones, in his feature address said he experienced first-hand the plight of nurses when he worked at the Linden Hospital in 2014. He said that it was at that point where he truly understood the work of nurses, adding that the challenges, difficulties and stress of the job isn’t one that is easy to deal with.

He declared that with the Regional Executive Officer’s determination and passion in forging ahead with several of his plans for nurses, he remains confident that nurses working in Region Four will better appreciate their profession because of the environment and opportunities that it brings.

The Most Outstanding Secondary Health Care Nurse (SHC) award went to nurses Latoya Anderson, Dessa Cummings and Magalis Ortiz; the Primary Health Centre Role Model Nurse award went to Nurse Patricia Thomas and Midwife Lavern Amsterdam; the Secondary Health Centre Role Model Nurse award went to nurses Leoila Charles-Austin and Rene Cappell-Sealey; while the Dedicated Community Health Worker award went to Ehumrajie Deonarine of Lusignan Health Centre and Liea Phillips of the Kuru Kururu Health Centre.

“I am very thankful to our RHO as he continues to demonstrate an appreciation for the very hard and enormous work of our nurses and it’s my wish that this trend would continue,” Matron Phillips said.