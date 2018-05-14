Police detain worker of lead suspect in deadly pirate attack

Latest update May 14th, 2018 12:55 AM
Police officers in Berbice continue to tie up the loose ends of the infamous April 27th high sea attack. On Friday last, vigilant officers arrested an employee of Nakool ‘Fyah’ Manohar, the alleged mastermind of the piracy attack.
The employee, Ron Drepaul, was later transported to CID headquarters in Georgetown where he continues to be grilled. Reliable police sources revealed that Drepaul was arrested after investigators learned that a description of the fishing vessel used to carry out the deadly attack bears a striking resemblance to one Drepaul uses to ply his trade. He is attached to the Number 43 Fishing Co-op.
His boss Nakool ‘Fyah’ Manohar who was arrested last week was charged on Friday last for previous piracy acts committed in 2015 and 2016. He was remanded to prison.
