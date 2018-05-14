Nurse Hazel Europe awarded for four decades of service

For more than 40 years, Hazel Europe has been serving as a nurse in communities along the East Bank of Demerara.

Though she may not be recognised daily for her sterling contribution to the health sector, Europe was surprised when she received an award for her years of service to the nursing profession.

Nurse Europe was recently honoured by Region Four’s (Demerara/Mahaica) Regional Health Department for her consistent, dedicated, devoted, and discipline service over the years.

She is currently attached to the Grove Health Centre.

Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Quincy Jones applauded Nurse Europe’s contribution. He said that she has served the health sector very well and the region is very privileged to be enjoying her services because she gives of her best.

He said the award is a token for her years of service to the profession and more so the region.

Nurse Europe expressed appreciation and thanks to the RDC Region Four for the recognition that they bestowed upon her noting that she is committed to the profession.

She related that despite the many challenges she faced as a young nurse in the profession it only served to motivate her further.

“I am a determined nurse who is very committed to this profession of care and love. That is what I live my life by each day. I understand that if I do otherwise then I am not serving my profession,” Nurse Europe said.

Nurse Europe started her career as a ‘Pupil Teacher’ and taught for five years before she decided to follow her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse.

She enrolled as a nurse on October 5th, 1976 and has the distinction of serving in every heath centre on the East Bank of Demerara.

She worked from Long Creek to Mocha during her 40 years of service as a Midwife.

Nurse Europe retired, but returned on a contract with the region because of her passion for the profession.

“I love what I am doing and I am grateful for the opportunity of continuing in the profession. I would like to urge my fellow nurses to serve with dignity and pride while giving of their best,” she said.