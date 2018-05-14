More parental involvement in school system

The Region Four Education Department is calling for stronger relationships between the Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) and schools, to foster better partnership with teachers and parents.

In a workshop held last Wednesday facilitated by National Coordinator of PTA’s within the Ministry of Education, Nadia Hollingsworth and Guidance Counselor Officer within the Ministry of Education, Wendy Collins, PTA executives and coordinators discussed ways in which the two can work together to roster a better relationship.

“There are a number of social ills affecting not only the staff at schools, but also PTAs. And this has resulted in several of the schools having strained relationships with some of their PTA’s. We recognized the need for an urgent workshop which will help in ironing out several of the issues affecting both schools and PTAs,” Collins said.

During the workshop, it was noted that there are a lot of deviant behaviour in schools and many times, parents believe that teachers are supposed to do everything.

Education officials at the workshop said that parents must realize that teaching begins in the home, adding that teachers and parents must have a good relationship and work together.

“The time has come for us to work more closely and recognize that at the end of the day, the students are the ones who will either benefit or suffer as a result of our actions and/or inactions,” she Collins said.

Speaking on the issue of the PTA and teachers Collins said, “There are some who feels that the teachers and PTA should always be at war, they must always be fighting or not seeing ‘eye to eye’ on issues, but that isn’t true [because] together, they can work harmoniously in further boosting the educational advancement of our students.”

Meanwhile, Hollingsworth, in her presentation, spoke about the importance of all stakeholders in achieving holistic success.

She spoke about the rights of students and the rights of parents. She stressed that they are important and all should be aware of the involvement of parents in education of their children.