Is friends indeed or partners in crime? Ask Ashni and Brazzy

Now is de time to be a policeman. You can mek money. A man write a letter how he go by Mon Repos market and when some people stop by de pave to put off people, de traffic warden does got dem busy. Dem can’t argue suh dem does got to drive a distance then stop.

But then de man notice some people stop cross de road wheh nobody should stop because dem blocking traffic. De warden lef dem suh de man think dem was some big ones. Is when dem go to go in de car de man see dem passing something to de warden.

Now if twenty people stop funny and give de warden something de man feel is no less than a towel. That mean that de warden mek twenty grand fuh de day.

Dem boys seh dem can imagine de fight fuh do traffic duty by Mon Repos market. De same thing nearly happen by dem overpass pun de East Bank. De difference is that de people ain’t got money. People suppose to use de overpass and avoid de traffic but dem old people ain’t able climb no step.

Bout fifty of dem end up before de magistrate de odda day. Is a good thing de magistrate didn’t fine dem because all of dem woulda end up in jail.

Brazzy and Ashni didn’t have cash in dem pocket. Dem boys seh if dem had dem woulda give de police a raise fuh don’t put on de handcuff. But is de bail wha got dem boys thinking. Somebody had to find de $12 million.

De court does demand cash but nobody didn’t tek de chance fuh go to de bank and withdraw that cash. Old people does seh it always pay to have friends. Somebody sit down in de bank fuh prepare de managers cheque. Dem had to do that because dem two men would talk who ship de money out of de country. Nuff people woulda end up in jail or had to find money fuh bail.

De inconvenience was worth it.

Talk half and watch how more money gun come out.