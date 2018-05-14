GECOM cannot adequately serve an oil producing nation – Ramson

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

Without the power to remove a corrupt government or one that is mismanaging the country’s oil resources and revenue, the ordinary people will suffer. In this regard, it is imperative that all Guyanese press for the strengthening of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). That view was recently reflected by former People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament, Charles Ramson.

Ramson had done an interview with this newspaper during which he registered his opinion that Guyana is not even half way prepared, institutionally, to become an oil producing nation.

The Oil and Gas Consultant noted the weak state of the Parliament and the judiciary. He pointed as well to the fact that there is not much of a structural framework in place to provide the checks and balances needed for the prevention of massive corruption in government.

Ramson said that the people of an oil producing nation can easily assess if massive corruption is afoot. “They can judge this by a simple assessment of their standard of living versus the gains of the politicians.”

Ramson said that when a government becomes corrupt “the people must have the power to remove it.”

This is when he turned his attention to the role of GECOM. The Attorney at law stressed, “Free and fair elections are important for the removal of governments which are corrupt or found to be mismanaging resources.”

Ramson then took a swipe at GECOM. He said that GECOM is weak. “It takes too long to count 400,000 votes and has assumed too much discretion based on a partisan interpretation of legislation to decide whether to give a recount or not. The 2015 election was the height of farcical operations masquerading as professional and fair standards. GECOM took five days to give an election result for 400,000 votes and when applications for re-count were made it was refused or the offices were locked to prevent the application being submitted.”

The lawyer said, “GECOM definitely needs to be strengthened, its website is embarrassing and the latest gazetted result on their website is from 2006 – over 10 years ago.”

Ramson continued, “Recently we heard GECOM say it is ready for local government elections. GECOM needs to explain to Guyana what readiness means and how they will be able to deliver a free and fair election and result within 24 hours. Without the power to remove a government which is corrupt or mismanaging the country’s oil resources and revenue the ordinary people will not benefit in a significant way.”