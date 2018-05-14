Elderly Commission commences assessment of Geriatric homes

Members and stakeholders of the Commission of the Elderly have commenced assessment of privately -run geriatric homes across the country.

The Commission is set to visit and assess some 21 registered homes to ensure that the facilities are operating in accordance with the standards set by the Department of Social Protection.

Last week, a team visited St. Joseph Hospital Mercy Resident Care, for geriatric citizens.

The purpose of the visit was to observe the facility, to recommend what other measures and practices could be put in place to enhance the service provided to the elderly residents there.

Deputy Director of Social Services in the Ministry of Social Protection, Ms. Abike Samuels, carried out a thorough inspection and noted the areas of service that could further enhance the high standard of care.

Leslyn Holder, the Resident Care Manager of the facility, guided the members of the Commission of the Elderly on a tour of the home and discussed their principles of operation and service considerations for elderly care within the facility; much to the board’s approval. In her discussions, Holder proved to be a very passionate and committed individual who takes pride in her profession as a care giver.

Assistant Chief Probation and Social Services Officer, Mr. Ricardo Banwarie, was the first to mention that he was satisfied with both the aesthetics and the level of care that was displayed at the Mercy Resident Care.

The other members of the Commission of the Elderly were also impressed and deemed Mercy Resident Care as a model facility for geriatrics.

The Mercy Resident Care has been in operation for approximately one year.