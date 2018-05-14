Collective action needed to combat mosquito-borne diseases – PAHO

In 2017, countries in the Americas reported 483,208 cases of dengue fever which accounted for 253 deaths, and 180, 000 cases of the Chikungunya virus.

Additionally, from January 2015 through January 2018, there were 223,477 confirmed cases of Zika in the region.

This information was recently shared by the Pan American Health Organisation [PAHO] which underscored that mosquito-borne diseases are a significant cause of illness and sometimes death for people and communities in at-risk areas.

Moreover, health authorities in the Caribbean and the Americas are calling on individuals, families and communities to join the battle to reduce mosquito breeding sites in and around homes, as part of the PAHO campaign for Mosquito Awareness Week 2018 which is currently being observed.

Aptly, this year’s campaign focuses on increasing community participation in the elimination of breeding sites for Aedes Aegypti, the mosquito that transmits dengue, Chikungunya, Zika and urban yellow fever.

Aedes mosquitoes are well adapted to human settlements and tend to breed in water lodged in man-made containers, such as tyres, buckets, barrels, planters, and trash containers. For this reason, PAHO has stressed the need to get citizens actively involved in mosquito control.

“Households in areas where these mosquitoes circulate need to ensure that any items that can accumulate water are either discarded or emptied, scrubbed and turned over at least once a week; tightly covered to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside; or thoroughly cleaned to destroy any mosquito eggs that may be attached to their surfaces,” PAHO has outlined.

PAHO’s Director of Communicable Diseases and Environmental Determinants of Health, Dr. Marcos Espinal, said, “Controlling mosquito breeding sites is essential, both for prevention and during an outbreak.”

He added too, “Ensuring robust vector control efforts across the Caribbean is especially important given the vulnerability to hurricanes and other natural hazards, which often increase mosquito populations and therefore the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.”

Moreover, Dr. Espinal asserted that “Mosquito Awareness Week in the Caribbean is not just about one-off actions, but about building awareness and commitment to sustained mosquito-control efforts throughout the year.”

As such it was noted that getting individuals, families and communities to help reduce mosquito breeding sites is a key component of PAHO’s integrated strategy to control mosquito-borne diseases.

This initiative is being implemented by member countries throughout the Americas.

The strategy also calls for chemical and non-chemical control measures carried out by health and environmental authorities, and the involvement of different sectors in an integrated and coordinated way.

Mosquito Awareness Week began in 2016 as a result of a decision taken at the 17th meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community [CARICOM] in 2014.

This year, activities have already begun in St. Lucia and the Virgin Islands and will take place in other locations over the coming weeks.

The initiatives involve civic groups, grassroots organizations, local and national health authorities, the private sector, and other agencies that have joined forces to combat vector-borne diseases.

Activities will also include launch events, workshops, forums, and school and community actions aimed at reducing mosquito breeding sites.

Addressing the mosquito-borne issue is particularly important to PAHO since it works with the countries of the Americas to improve the health and quality of life of its population.

Founded in 1902, PAHO is the world’s oldest international public health agency. It serves as the Regional Office of the World Health Organisation for the Americas and is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American system.