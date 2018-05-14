Children among injured in Highway Crash

Up to late last evening, several children and adults were being treated at the Georgetown and Diamond Hospitals following an accident on the Soesdyke, Linden Highway.

The accident which has left at least four children in critical condition, involved a motorcar and minibus. Some of the victims included: Venita Persaud, her husband and three children Kimberly, nine; Arianne, eight; and Vian , two. They are all from Caneville, East Bank Demerara. Other names given were Prem Persaud and Wayne George.

The registration plate for the minibus was given as BHH 8451, owned and driven by Rawle McKenzie, 39. The registration for the car was given as PMM 548. It was driven by a female.

Eyewitnesses told this newspaper that they observed the driver of PMM548 clipping another car before she lost control and slammed into the minibus. Kaieteur News saw a video of the accident which showed that several public-spirited citizens rushed to free several persons who were trapped in the minibus and the badly damaged car.

The accident took place at Kuru Kururu and comes just two weeks after another one further up on the Soesdyke, Linden Highway which claimed the lives of a serving member of the Guyana Police Force and an ex- member of the said organisation.

At the hospital last evening, security personnel had a hard task in trying to control anxious relatives of the injured who turned up to find out the state of their relative.

Police investigations into the crash are on-going.