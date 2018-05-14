Latest update May 14th, 2018 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bounty Farm/GRFU XVs tournament…Osei Mckenzie leads Panthers to incredible 41-22 win over GDF

May 14, 2018 Sports 0

Extraordinary bursts of energy from Panthers’ Osei Mckenzie coupled with selfish rugby from the reigning Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 15s champions, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), saw the latter being whipped 41-22 on a soggy National Park Rugby pitch, yesterday afternoon when the Bounty Farm sponsored tournament continued.

GDF’s Patrick King (second left) sprints away for his second try as Panthers’ Llody Anderson (third left) tries to catch him in vain.

GDF came in the match topping the league with 28 points, also with two games in hand, while Panthers were second with 23 points. With this win, Panthers are now tied with GDF at the top of the table with 29 points after both teams were awarded a bonus point for scoring at least four conversions.
Mckenzie scored three tries for the winners, all coming in the second half to take the game away from the defending champions.
Interestingly, GDF were leading in the second half 22-19 but after giving away an unnecessary penalty try which sent Panthers into ascension at 26-22, the army men couldn’t find their way back.
Patrick King had scored two tries before GDF’s collapse, while Joseph Rahaman scored one try and made a conversion to add with Aluko Venture’s solitary try, but no one else didn’t add any point, which was majorly due to selfish play and poor ball handling throughout the match by the soldiers.
Ryan Dey, Jamal Angus and Patrick Sydell scored a try each for Panthers, while Godfrey Broomes successfully converted twice.
After GDF gave away the penalty try to have Panthers lead the game 26-19 during the second half, Mckenzie dealt the finishing blows with three consecutive tries in the dying minutes of the game. The tireless player displayed great athleticism and guile on the muddy surface as he blasted away from the opposition during each try.
Despite the loss, GDF are still equipped with two games in hand and will be expected to clinch the title when the competition resumes on June 2nd following the break for the Hornets Rugby Club Carnival tournament which is part of Guyana’s 52nd independence anniversary celebrations.
On Saturday, the young and exciting Police Falcons team defeated Pepsi Hornet 20-19. (Calvin Chapman)

More in this category

Sports

UWSCC/Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race…John, Gopilall, Choo-Wee-Nam and Jackson are Overall Champions

UWSCC/Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race…John, Gopilall,...

May 14, 2018

Following the conclusion of yesterday’s third and final stage of the 2018 edition of the United We Stand Cycle Club (UWESCC) organised Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race, emerging as the...
Read More
Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Championships…Wiltshire (Male), Cadogan (female) win most outstanding player awards

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash...

May 14, 2018

YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH…Chase, PC Royals and Marian Academy win in Under-14 division

YBG/NSBF Regionals at CASH…Chase, PC Royals...

May 14, 2018

Bounty Farm/GRFU XVs tournament…Osei Mckenzie leads Panthers to incredible 41-22 win over GDF

Bounty Farm/GRFU XVs tournament…Osei...

May 14, 2018

Seven graduate Maxido Self Defence Classes

Seven graduate Maxido Self Defence Classes

May 14, 2018

Bernice Mansell Foundation pays homage to seven mothers

Bernice Mansell Foundation pays homage to seven...

May 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]