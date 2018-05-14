After three years of neglect…AFC now promises to fast-track process to achieve Constitutional Reform

Prior to securing executive power, the Alliance For Change (AFC) was the foremost party in the call for Constitutional Reform. During its election campaign, it promised the citizenry that it would ensure that this is achieved.

But since taking office in 2015, the Party is yet to deliver on its promise. In 2016, a Steering Committee on Constitutional Reform was established by Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and a reporting framework for Constitutional Reform was presented to him by the Steering Committee which was headed by prominent Attorney Nigel Hughes.

Additionally, a team comprising officials from the United Nations Development Team and the United Nations Department of Political Affairs made a subsequent visit to Guyana to draft legislation establishing the Constitutional Reform Consultative Commission. A report on this was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Constitution Reform for consideration.

But the process has come to an apparent halt.

During a media conference held last week, Chairman of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan claimed that the stalled process was due to “the fact that the National Assembly has not been meeting as often as it should.

“That has stalled the process somewhat but, as we had indicated in a prior press conference, we are going to as fast as possible, ensure the passage of that Consultation Bill.”

According to Ramjattan, efforts will be made to fast-track the passage of the Constitutional Reform Consultative Commission Bill tabled last year.

The Bill paves the way for a 15-member Commission which will be responsible for receiving submissions on Constitutional Reform. The Bill outlines that there should be one hundred consultations held countrywide.

The AFC Chairman said, “We have our views, APNU will have their views –and we hope that they coincide, and so will the People’s Progressive Party. But Constitutional reform also means consulting the Human Rights Association, consulting farmers and so many other people and let them [have] a say and I am certain they too will see some of the benefits of the proposed amendments that we have and they can come up with their ideas too. That process can be fast-tracked by virtue of what they have to say [is] given in written form and so on.”

Executive member of the AFC, David Patterson admitted that the issue should have been given more precedence.

“We recognize that we can do better. We recognize that it should be one of the major issues which we have inter-party wise, to see if there are any issues that we can clear before we get to the Assembly and we have made it one of our nine priority points for discussion,” Patterson said.