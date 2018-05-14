Acting Chancellor to attend special sitting of the CCJ

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards is scheduled to attend a special sitting of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to be held at the High Court of Antigua on Wednesday to honour President of the CCJ, Rt. Hon. Dennis Bryon whose tenure will come to an end on July 8.

The sitting is a ceremonial occasion to mark the end of Sir Dennis’ tenure at the CCJ. Several speakers including representatives from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, the Conference of the Judiciary, and the region’s Bar Associations are slated to pay tribute to Sir Dennis. Various members of the local and regional legal fraternity have been invited to attend.

According to a notice on the event posted on the CCJ’s website, the acting Chancellor will deliver a presentation, while Retired Justice Stanley Moore is the guest speaker.

Sir Dennis stated, “It is with much pride that I leave the CCJ after serving as President of the Court for seven years. I am most pleased to be marking the end of this phase of my career with a special sitting in Antigua and Barbuda, because of the very special place that the country has in my heart”.

Sir Dennis was first appointed as a High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in 1982 after a distinguished career in private practice.

Subsequently, he served as Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

On September 1, 2011, Sir Dennis was sworn in by the Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis as the second President of the CCJ. Sir Dennis’s judicial career spans a total of 36 years throughout which time he left an indelible mark on each of the three judiciaries over which he presided both as a judge of high distinction and as a judicial reformer.

The Honorable Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders, will assume the post as president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on July 4.