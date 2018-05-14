$20M GECOM office opens at Mackenzie Linden

Eleven staffers at the Mackenzie Office of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), will now function in a comfortable environment, following the commissioning of a new $20M two-flat building.

Chief Executive Officer of GECOM Keith Lowenfield said that the provision of a state-of-the-art office in Region 10 was necessary, given the territory’s vastness, which encompasses communities and villages bordering all three main rivers; Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo and seven other regions.

The Commission is currently establishing sub-offices in several other regions, as mandated by its constitution.

GECOM Chairman Justice James Patterson (Ret’d) encouraged the officers to take good care of the building and commended them for remaining steadfast when they were accommodated in a “not so comfortable office.”

The Wismar officers, who are still housed in their old rented building, will complement the Mackenzie staff. Lowenfield is hoping that the Commission will in the future; possess its own building on the opposing shore as well.

With the upcoming Local Government Election in November 2018, the building will add to the functionality of both the permanent and contracted staff.