2018 Mother, Daughter Pageant was a superb celebration of love and sophistication

By Kiana Wilburg

The 27th production of the Supa-Stylistics’ Mother and Daughter Pageant was nothing short of sophistication, finesse and clean entertainment. Its classy content served to remind everyone in attendance that the bond between parent and child is indeed, a magical beauty to behold.

Under the theme “Love’s Kaleidoscope”, the pageant took place at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday night. It saw 44 gracious contestants in three categories: Junior, Middle and Senior.

The Junior Segment saw eight mother and daughter pairs. The participants included: Cyntina Bharat-Bacchus and Maya; Danielle Deveira and Tzeitel; Kenicia Lewis and Aariel; Marica Abrams and Nomarra; Marika Dawson and Onecia; Mia Ritchie and Breann; Michelle Drepaul and Rawlanna; and Theana McDonald and Joanna.

Members of the audience were engrossed by the glistening, princess-styled attires of the participants and cheered them on from beginning to end. But only three were able to secure the top positions. Coming in third place was Cyntina Bharat-Bacchus and her daughter Maya. The lovely Danielle Deveira and her princess Tzeitel copped the second position.

Capturing the first place prize was Marika Dawson and her daughter Onecia. The duo was marvelously attired in sparkling white and green gowns that depicted the beauty of a sunny day. They walked away with tickets for two to any Fly Jamaica destination; a $10,000 gift voucher compliments of Shoe Haven; one smartphone; one electronic tablet and a perfume set from Elite Fragrances.

The Middle Category was ultra-chic and full of finesse. Six mother and daughter pairs competed for the coveted title. The contestants included: Charlene Hamilton and Chrislene; Hollis David and Amaya; Marcy Cameron and Chelsia; Norma Hughes and Shanika; Ronda Daymon and Rebecca; and Shonette Vyphuis and Saniayah.

Each pair fabulously strutted their stuff across stage, as they showcased their colourful, yet creative designs.

Before the results were announced for this category, the Supa-stylistics headed by Dr. Sulan Fung-Browne and her mother, Mrs. Ingrid Fung, allowed four pairs of fathers and sons to showcase that they too can command the stage. If the roaring cheers and resounding applause was anything to judge by, one can say that the Supa-stylistics might consider having a “father-son” edition in the future.

It was indeed, one of the most entertaining segments of the night, especially when a father and his twin boys displayed their jaw dropping waistline moves that could fit right in with the upcoming Guyana Carnival.

After those unforgettable moments of amusement, it was finally time to have the results of the Middle Category. Taking the third position was Charlene Hamilton and her daughter Chrislene. The second place was awarded to Marcy Cameron and Chelsia.

The first place winner was the charming Shonette Vyphuis and Saniayah. They secured tickets to any Caribbean Airlines destination, a $10,000 gift certificate from Shoe Haven, a perfume set and one food hamper from the Guyana shop.

It was finally time for highly anticipated Senior Category. For the first time, the Supa-Stylistics team introduced a live band, the Heatwave Band and the fit for this segment was seamless. This category showcased mother and daughter pairs in some of their most sophisticated ensembles. The contestants who strove as hard as they could to charm the judges included: Felicia Geness and Katusha; Germaine Jacques and Kia; Hollis David and Omelcio; Juliet Herod and Andrea; Linda Clementson and Althea; Nanette Baird and Latifah; and Nathalie Adams and Latonya.

The ladies of this segment were overflowing with poise and charisma as they modeled to the tunes of the Heatwave Band. Before the results could be announced, the mother-daughter pairs were serenaded to the melodious and hypnotizing sounds of the talented Carlvin Burnett.

His renditions of Sam Cooke’s ‘Bring It On Home to Me’; Tarrus Riley’s ‘She’s Royal’, and Jah Cure’s ‘You’ll Never Find’, had the belles blushing and in some instances, swaying uncontrollably as he offered each a long stemmed rose.

But what sent the crowd into frenzy was when Burnett left the sage and headed to the front row. There, he sweetly serenaded, First Lady and Patron of the show, Her Excellency Mrs. Sandra Granger. When he offered his hand, Mrs. Granger accepted and stood facing the crowd, all smiles. The audience applauded Burnett’s courageous actions.

Following this, were giveaways which included a plum cell phone, spa treatment compliments of GTT and a ticket to any Fly Jamaica destination.

Dr. Sulan Fung-Browne also offered her heartfelt thanks to those who helped to make the project another huge success.

It was finally time for the results of the senior category. Placing third was Nathalie Adams and Latonya. Taking the second spot was Juliet Herod and Andrea.

Adorned in their contour fitting, golden gowns, Felicia Geness and her daughter Katusha, easily won the hearts of the judges and earned the first place prize. This included two tickets to any Fly Jamaica destination, business suits, gold earrings and a hair package.

The night’s proceedings demonstrated, that even years later, the Supa-stylistics Mother-Daughter Pageant is unequivocally the most eloquent celebration of the bond shared between mother and daughter in Guyana. Kaieteur News and certainly, followers of this staple event are eager for next year’s pageant.