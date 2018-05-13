Woodpecker Products Junior Nat tourney… Cadogan upset Harding in match of the night – Wilshire to face-off with Daniel Islam in today’s U-17 final

Watched by large turn-out at the Georgetown Club on a wet and windy Friday night, Abosaide Cadogan and Makeda Harding set the place on fire with high quality Squash as they demonstrated plenty of grit and determination when action on Night Four of the 2018 Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Championships continued.

In a riveting match highlighted by long and excellently executed rallies, neither of the of teenagers showed any inclination of letting up in a high energy contest which saw the 14-year-old Cadogan eventually winning in three straight games.

The opening game began with the physically bigger Harding looking to stamp her authority early; ending on the right side of lengthy rallies to take a 7/2 lead.

But Cadogan, liked a wounded Tigress, clawed her way back and registered four unanswered points as the tempo picked up.

Harding launched a concerted fight back and the pendulum was beginning to swing in her favour as she levelled the score at 11-all.

A clinical drop shot give Harding the lead before the feisty Cadogan responded by winning the next point to leave the score 12/12.

Cadogan survived, winning the next couple of points to win a very competitive game 14/12.

The second stanza was again action packed as the girls traded shot for shot, much to delight of the spectators who lustily cheered every point.

When Harding drove a powerful shot a few inches too low with Cadogan in no position to receive the ball, her cry of anguish could be heard all way down Camp Street.

Harding missed a drive and loudly reprimanded herself. Emotions were getting the better of her as she threw away some free points as the calmer Cadogan stormed to an 11-8 win in the second game.

Mentally, Cadogan was back in control at the start of the third game as Harding failed to take the match into a fourth game.

The defending U-17 Champion seemed to buckle under the sustained pressure from Cadogan who romped to an emphatic 11-5 win to take the match 3-0.

Harding tossed her Racket into air at the end of the match in disgust but the three games were so entertaining that those present rose to give both Girls a standing ovation.

In another exciting match, the bespectacled Mohryan Baksh sporting a sign on his T-shirt saying ‘I make the rules’ showed great improvement to defeat James Mekdeci 3-1.

Sarah Lewis beat Aliyah Persaud three-love in a U-19 match-up, while Gianni Carpenter lost to fellow south paw Samuel Ince-Carvalhal three-love.

Daniel Islam and 14-year-old Caribbean U-15 Champion Shomari Wiltshire made light work of their opponents and will face each other in today’s U-17 finals.

Today action will commence at 09:00hrs after the semi-finals were expected to be played yesterday.

Results:

U-11 Boys

Shiloh Asregado beat Breno DaSilva 11/1, 11/0, 11/1.

Joshua Verwey beat Grant Fernandes 13/11, 11/8, 11/5

U-13 Girls

Beau Fernandes beat Christiana Fernandes 11/6, 11/6, 11/2

U-13 Boys

Demetrius DeAbreu beat Lucas Persaud 11/2, 11/1, 11/1.

Mohryan Baksh beat James Mekdeci 11/5, 4/11, 11/6, 11/7.

Ethan Jonas beat Nicholas Verwey 11/9, 11/5, 11/7.

U-15 Girls

Kirsten Gomes beat Madison Fernandes 11/6, 11/6, 11/7

Abosaide Cadogan beat Aliyah Persaud 11/8, 11/3 , 11/1.

U-15 Boys

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal beat Gianni Carpenter 11/8, 11/4, 12/10

Demetrius DeAbreu beat Zachary Persaud 11/5, 11/9, 11/3.

U-17 girls

Abosaide Cadogan beat Makeda Harding 14/12, 11/8, 11/5.

U-17 Boys

Shomari Wiltshire beat Osmond Mack 11/3, 11/1, 11/1

Daniel Islam beat Lucas Persaud 11/0, 11/3, 11/2.

U-19 Girls

Sarah Lewis beat Aliyah Persaud 11/7, 11/8, 11/5

(Sean Devers)