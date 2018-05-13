Success Enforcers makes dream start in GSL Unity Cup – Two matches only played as Lower east makes a start

Success Enforcers destroyed Good Hope by 92 runs in the Male Open category of The Unity Cup Softball Cricket Tournament for the national championship organized by the Guyana Softball League. Enforcers batted first and rattled up a huge 174-5 in 10 overs then restricted Good Hope to a meager 82 in 8 overs as the bowlers enjoyed a good day on their home ground in front of a small crowd.

In the other match played before the ground became waterlogged, Success Warriors showed off their all round ability by hammering Hope Warriors by 113 runs in another good day for the Success boys. Warriors batted first and made a strong message to the others by making a good score of 165-7 in their 10 overs. In reply Hope Warriors were dismissed for 52 in 9.3 overs as their batsmen struggled to come to grips with the Warriors bowlers.

Meanwhile, the others areas were unable to make a start as the rains made the grounds unplayable and the reps are waiting for some ease in order to have a start.

The fixtures are as follow:

Lower East Coast/Georgetown/ East Bank zone: Rafman Ally – 654- 2233:

Under-15: 9:00am

Enterprise versus Success U-15

11:30 Durban Quarry versus Strikers

1:00 pm Enterprise Youths versus Better Hope XI

3.30pm: Accomplishment Youths versus Farm XI

Additionally the quarter finals of the tournament will have special prizes for teams making it that far. The registration will continue in each area as the tournament hopes to have participation from each area.

Prizes being offered are as follows: Male open Champion – $50,000 and one of the Unity Cups as well as championship rings; Female Open champion – $25,000 and one Unity Cups;

Masters Champion – $20,000 and one Unity Cup; MVP- Trophies and one package which includes electronic accessories. A special prize is also on the cards for the representative who garners the most teams.

Other promotional items will also be given on the spot to sport fans as the teams goes to various grounds. Grounds to be used are Success; Better Hope; Mahaica; Leonora Primary; Uitvlugt, Parika, Scott Field, Port Mourant so far. More details are forthcoming on the grounds.

Meanwhile, to get more details on the tournament persons can contact the following representatives:

West Demerara – Ravendra Ramgobin – 276-1381; Premnauth Bimchan (Pampalam)– 670-9982; Rawle Higgins – 667-6374; East Bank Demerara/ Georgetown – Nadir Baksh (Gas)– 672-0378;Lower East Coast Demerara – up to Enmore as well as East Bank/ Linden – Rafman Ally – 654-2233/ Darmin Ramnarine – 642-3165; Upper East Coast Herman Persaud – 643-3033.