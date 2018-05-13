RHTY&SC and DVT-8 honour three outstanding Mothers under Patron’s Fund

Three outstanding Mothers from the ancient county of Berbice were on Saturday honoured as Mothers of the Year by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and Daves Television Station. The Programme was the eleventh of its kind by the club and DTV-8 as part of their joint effort to recognise and honour outstanding parents. Those honoured were Adele Minty, Ranita Permaul and Dawn Da Silva.

Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Mothers of the Year Award is one of the twelve awards programmes organised by the Club every year under its Tribute to Heroes Campaign. The main objectives of the Mothers Award are to recognise and honour outstanding parents, to identify role model parents for others to emulate and to learn from their experience.

The long serving Secretary/CEO stated that children below the age of fifteen years were encouraged to submit essays on the topic “Why I love my Mother and why she is my Role Model”. The Management of DTV-8 then selected the winners. Each of the three mothers received a trophy, Medal of Excellence, Framed Certificate and collection of gifts compliments of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Patron’s Fund. The Patron’s Fund is funded by an annual donation of $1M from the RHTY&SC’s Patron His Excellency President David Granger.

Foster congratulated the Awardees on being selected as the 2018 Mothers of the Year and urged them to uphold the high standard they have set themselves as parents. Parenthood, he stated is a special gift from God, so that we can look after his children on earth. He spoke widely on the importance of parents and for them to be examples for children to emulate.

The current generation, he stated, faces more temptation from Satan and his evil world of crime, alcohol, pre-marital sex, unwanted pregnancy, suicide and drugs. He cautioned the parents to have some form of control over the usage of social media as it does have some negative influence. Parents across Berbice were also urged to make sure that they inspire their children to Say Yes to Education, Religion, Life, Culture and Sports. Foster advised the parents that the best gift they can give to their children apart from unconditional love is an educational background. Education, he stated is the foundation of success and it is the only asset that remain with you for life. He expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of DTV-8 for their continued support of Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club activities.

Managing Director of DTV-8 Anita Rambarran stated that the Television Station was pleased to join hands with its long term partner to honour the Mothers. DTV-8 is a family station; she stated and as such promotes the values of good parenting. She congratulated the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club for the outstanding work it was doing to make positive differences in the lives of Berbicians. The Club and DTV-8 also donated educational materials to the children who nominated their mothers.

The Mother of the Year Programme is the 375th activity to be successfully completed by the Club for 2018, out of the 700 it has planned.