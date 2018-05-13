Latest update May 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

Lusignan Golf Club hosts Miss World Guyana Sports and Fitness competition today

May 13, 2018 Sports 0

The ten Miss World Guyana finalists that will be involved in today’s competition.

The Executive and Members of the Lusignan Golf Club will join all to celebrate with all mothers in Guyana, and to wish them a wonderful and positively memorable Mothers’ Day experience this year. This Mother’s Day celebration will be of special significance in the history of the Lusignan Golf Club as the ten (10) finalists of the Miss World Guyana 2018 pageant will compete for better scores in a specially designed Sports and Fitness competition.
Scheduled to take place between 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (14:00 hours – 16:00 hours), the competition is intended to show out the graceful physical prowess and mental attitude in sports as competitors.
The Finalists are Ambika Ramraj, Andrea Marslowe, Breeanka West, Dianna Persaud, Donnette Linton, Joylyn Conway, Lalita Baliram, Lateifha Goodluck, Nichola Munroe, and Tracy Smith and they are likely teeming with excitement and expectation as they show off their skills today.

