Linden Synthetic Track on target for Oct. 2018 completion

DPI, Guyana – The Department of Sport is on target with its October 2018 deadline for the laying of a state-of-the-art synthetic track in the mining town of Linden in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). This is according to Minister of Social Cohesion, with responsibility for Sport, Dr. George Norton who has responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport.

The minister relayed this information to the residents of Linden during a visit to the community on May 9. Accompanied by a delegation of sports officials, Minister Norton informed Lindeners on the completion of the first two phases and the commencement of the third phase of the construction of the synthetic track.

Residents were given a first-hand glimpse of the works completed for the first two phases which included a thorough evaluation of the site and completion of the design by the German company BSW. “I am happy to be able to share phases one and two with you, this is work completed this is work done, these are indications of progress that have been made,” Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Richards-Dow said.

According to her, all bills of quantities have been prepared and submitted for evaluation. Following the completion of the procurement process and awarding of a contractor, construction of an eight-lane, 400-metre track will commence. The laying of the track is expected to take between 14 to 21 days.

The technicalities involved in constructing such a facility require clear planning before implementation. The initial construction will see the laying of the synthetic track, the completion of security fencing and the development of a world-class football field in the centre. The facility will possess all the necessary amenities for field events.

“This was designed with the intention of having everybody involved to have everybody included in the air of social cohesion,” Minister Norton said. The development of the pavilion and the additional space surrounding is a project that will be scheduled for a later time.

Several communities to benefit

While the main beneficiaries of the track will be the athletes and members of Linden’s sporting arena, a plethora of benefits will be derived from the entire community. Employment will be garnered by residents during the construction phase, and the property value of residences surrounding the track will increase.

“It is an opportunity for employment and an opportunity for skill-set development,” Dow related. “No homes will be affected, additional facilitation will be put in place for roadways and it is expected that the general aesthetics of Wismar, Linden will be improved.”

Linden is special

Minister Norton, in his presentation, reiterated that “Linden is special” and its athletes are outstanding. He emphasised that it was a conscious decision to construct such a facility in the town of Linden. He agreed with the adage that Linden is the hub of sports and athletics in Guyana and encouraged those in the sporting arena to not get complacent and lose this title.

“That hub can become a hole if we don’t be careful and we could all fall into it, we cannot afford at the national level to allow that to happen, it is therefore on all of us to take whatever steps that are necessary for us to nip whatever is going to come against us,” he said.

The officials were charged to single out sporting talent in the outlying communities in Region 10, rather than to centralising their efforts in Linden. The minister reminded Lindeners that his ministry has an open-door policy and will always support sport development in their community. Residents lauded the government for making this dream a reality for Linden. “It is indeed a great day for Linden and we have to say thanks to this administration for bringing us to this point,” one resident said.

Member of Parliament (MP), Jermaine Figueira reminded the residents that the facility is owned by the community and management will be chosen by the community. “We will put the structure in place with the residents it must be an inclusive process.”

A synthetic track will also be built in Region Six, East Berbice-Corentyne.