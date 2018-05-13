Int’l body recognizes work of Guyanese church leader

Awarded Honorary Doctorate for vision and leadership

In recognition of his noble work for over thirty years in ministry in the nation and beyond, World of Life Ministries International (WOLMI) and the Canadian International Chaplaincy Association, (CICA) have chosen to confer special honours on Archbishop Wingrove David Babb, a Guyanese church leader.

Babb is the visionary and architect behind Special Miracles Ministries (Royalty Centre) Church; a Pentecostal movement established in1994.

As head of the Special Miracles Ministries Church, his work has taken him beyond these shores. He has been the special speaker at several international venues “ministering” to crowds in several parts of the nation, the Caribbean, South America and the USA.

In addition to preaching the Gospel, Babb has been lauded for helping to impart in the lives of various Ministers, Church Leaders and other dignitaries.

His efforts are not limited to the Church; the Senior Bishop has also been delving into community work especially in the areas of East La Penitence and Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara. The Church commissioned a new branch at Cummings Lodge at the latter part of last year.

Archbishop Babb and his wife Amy Babb are also Presidents of the recently established Royalty Empires as an arm of the church, to help promote the work of Christian musicians and Artistes.

As such on April 29, last, WOLMI representative and Pro-Chancellor of CICA University and Seminar, Dr. Devon Bannister bestowed the special honours on Reverend Babb before his congregation at the Royalty Centre headquarters, Lot 203 Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

Dr Bannister presented the Guyanese church leader with five certificates including a Doctorate in Divinity from CICA, a Diploma in Chaplaincy for his “excellent” Leadership and Ministry, a Chaplaincy License, and two United Nations-approved Ambassadorial titles for being a Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of Special Envoy, and an Order of Minister Statesman Commander of the most Distinguished order of Kingdom Ambassadors.

In light of the newly bestowed honours, Archbishop Babb now has the right to use the title Ambassador before his name and the CDKA and OMS after his name according to the order of Ephesians 6:20 and from the Kingdom of God Constitution in accordance to 2 Corinthians 5:20.

WOLMI is the first and only Full Gospel Church to be granted an NGO in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, (ECOSOC), the highest level of accreditation that is awarded internationally to all designates.

In this capacity, WOLMI is able to appoint and accredit seventeen ambassadorial representatives annually to offices of the United Nations worldwide and numerous ambassadors-at-large.

Through established links with governmental bodies and other international organizations, WOLMI is on a path to assist the UN in executing its mandate of maintaining world peace, promoting education and fighting poverty.

The Church body is headed by Dr. Phillip Phinn, current Chief Executive Officer and Chief UN Ambassador of the WOLMI.

Dr. Phinn is also Vice-President of the International Third World Leaders Association, in charge of UN and Diplomatic affairs.

He is also General Overseer of the Word of Life churches and Affiliate Ministries, and presiding Bishop of No Limit Ministries in Brampton, Ontario Canada and Executive Trustee for the International Third world leaders Association based in Nassau, Bahamas, Chairman-Founder and Chaplain General of the Canadian International Chaplaincy Association and Chancellor of CICA-International University and Seminary.

He serves as Director and Advisor to several organizations around the world.