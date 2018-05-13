GCB Female T20 Inter-County tourney called off – 24-member squad to be shortlisted

Latest update May 13th, 2018 12:59 AM

It looks like the May-June rain is here and is affecting outdoor sports in Guyana with cricket included with the washed out GCB Female Senior Inter-County T20 tournament not escaping the adverse weather.
After Friday’s opening game between Demerara and Essequibo was washed out at Everest, the venue was waterlogged yesterday for the match-up between three-day champions Berbice and Essequibo it was decided to cancel the tournament.
The National selectors led by former Guyana pacer Rayon Griffith, will now sit to pick a 24-member squad to prepare for Cricket West Indies’ Women’s Championship scheduled for Jamaica, June 10 – 24.
The Championship forms part of the defending World Twenty20 champions, West Indies’, preparation for the November 2018 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana and St Lucia.
Not having the opportunity to see much action in the 50-over format due to rain the selectors will have to depend on players with experience.

