BCB files court action against new cricket Ombudsman

The saga in Guyana’s cricket continues as Secretary of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Rabindranauth Saywack is seeking to stop the newly appointed Cricket Ombudsman Steven Lewis from functioning regarding verification of cricket clubs eligible to vote at elections of the County Boards. The new Ombudsman may seek to verify the eligibility of clubs that voted in previous elections.

Justice Navindra Singh, in the absence of an Ombudsman, had ruled in another matter filed by Mr. Saywack and others, on the eligibility of Clubs to vote in the BCB Elections. The judge had also fixed the date for that election, while taking over the responsibility of the Ombudsman to verify the clubs that had voting rights. Kaieteur Sports was reliably informed that three clubs in Berbice have since appealed that decision through their lawyer Nigel Hughes.

In this new matter Mr. Saywack, in his capacity as secretary of the BCB, is contending that the appointment of the new Ombudsman is illegal and an injunction should be granted to stop him from functioning until the matter is fully herd and determined. The judge has since given time to Mr. Lewis, the newly appointed Cricket Ombudsman, to respond.

Court documents, filed by Mr. Saywack, revealed that the Berbice Cricket Board was invited to attend the Extraordinary Meeting held to appoint the Cricket Ombudsman but chose not to attend as they are contending that the GCB does not exist.

Article 10 of the Guyana Cricket Administration Act states:

1. There shall be an authority known as the Cricket Ombudsman who shall hold office for a period of three years after the Ombudsman has been elected by a two-third majority of the members present and voting at an extraordinary meeting of the Guyana Cricket Board.

2. Where there are two or more candidates vying for the post of cricket ombudsman and no candidate receives a two third majority, there shall be a run off between the two candidates with the highest number of votes in which the Ombudsman shall be chosen by a majority vote.

3. The primary task of the Cricket Ombudsman for the duration of his appointment shall be the responsibility for the verification of the Register of Clubs and for performing the functions of Returning Officer for the elections of the membership of the Guyana Cricket Board.

4. The other functions of the Ombudsman and the rules of office shall be prescribed by regulations.

When contacted, Mr. Anand Sanasie, Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, confirmed that the GCB was made aware of the matter filed against the Ombudsman and their lawyer has been informed to make representation as an interested party.

There is a general belief that the entire purpose of the Ombudsman was inserted into the Cricket Administration Act to ensure that all cricket playing clubs across the country should be verified before the county boards or the GCB can have elections.