Ashni and Brazzy is nuff people bank vault

Brazzy and Ashni come to Guyana because dem suspect dat de magistrate woulda issue an arrest warrant fuh dem. And when dat happen then Guyana woulda seek to have dem deported. Dat is when de story would start because once dem get deported is straight to jail—no bail.

Suh dem come and de next thing you know is dem get handcuff till somebody pay de bail. But dem boys notice something. As soon as Ashni and Brazzy tun up at de court, de whole PPP tun up. Dem boys see Sam, Donald, Anil, Priya, Edghill and couple others. Dem didn’t see Clement and Robeson. And dem didn’t see Luncheon but dem had a reason why Luncheon couldn’t go.

Bharrat was out of de country or else he and all woulda been outside de court. People look on and seh, “Dat is solidarity within de party.” Dem didn’t realize was a case of self interest. Ashni was de one who move all of de money and Brazzy was de planner. De two of dem know every transaction.

Dem boys seh anything anybody want to know all dem got to do was ask de fat crook and de shart scamp. If Donald and Sam and de rest of dem did lef de two of dem without support; if dem two did come out de court and didn’t see people, by now SOCU did done arrest more people. De two of dem woulda open dem mouth and talk all dem know.

Dat’s why dem boys seh don’t tek everything fuh granted. Dat crowd outside de court had nutten to do wid solidarity. De next time dem two—de fat crook and de shart scamp, going back to court, watch and see if de same crowd gon tun up. Dem got to do dat every day when is court day.

Dat is why dem walk wid three bag money because dem didn’t want de two to spend one minute in de lock ups. Donald, Bharrat and de crowd gon stay foot to foot behind de two of dem. Dem have to protect dem at all cost because is all de money wha dem boys believe come out de treasury gon end up back wid de government.

Talk half and watch de support wha Ashni and Brazzy getting!