45 hauled before the court for not using overpasses

Latest update May 13th, 2018 12:59 AM
Over the past week, the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department has been on a campaign that has seen some 45 persons being charged for avoiding the use of the newly constructed overpasses.
The charge instituted against the people was that they failed to use the overpasses recently built across the East Bank Public Road.
Many pedestrians traversing the East Bank Public Road have no idea that not using the overpasses constitutes a charge, and as such, a great many of them learnt the hard way in the past week.
Persons who have been found not using the overpasses have been arrested, made aware of the offence committed and placed on $5,000 station bail.
On Thursday morning, there was an overflow of individuals at the Providence Police Station. They would have been arrested and were being processed for charges in relation to the offence of Crossing. Many of these individuals claimed ignorance of the laws.
When the Traffic Corporal was asked about the police decision to charge persons before a rigorous sensitization campaign, this publication was informed that the police have been stopping and
warning individuals of the unsafe practice of Crossing on the roads where overpasses have been created for their safety.
This publication has since learnt that most of the individuals who were charged, were reprimanded and had their cases discharged, but the inconvenience created has left a bad taste with them.
May 13, 2018The current Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee (Exco) led by President, Wayne Forde, successfully resuscitated the entity’s Annual Awards Ceremony and Dinner with a grand affair...
May 13, 2018
May 13, 2018
May 13, 2018
May 13, 2018
May 13, 2018
Every admirable activist that I have had a profound tête-à-tête with; from those who fought the Burnham, Hoyte, Jagan... more
The Kaieteur News carries a satirical column entitled “Dem Boys Seh” which usually concludes with something which reads... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Events affecting Iran, prompted by the May 8 decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw America... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]