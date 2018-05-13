16 schools from Region four to do battle as Inter-secondary competition launched – Play set for Enmore and Lusignan grounds

The inaugural staging of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC)/DEVCON/Lloyd Britton/Regional Executive Officer (REO) Inter Secondary School Cricket competition that will see 16 schools from Region four battling in double innings, 35 overs per side action, was launched last Friday at the Region Four’s RDC head office with play scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) Territorial Development Officer (TDO); Colin Stuart, Director of Sport (DoS); Christopher Jones, Banks D.I.H Powerade and Rainforest Water brands Manager; Clive Pellew and Nolan Lancaster; representative of sponsors, Devcon Construction, were present at the launch at the Triumph, East Coast Demerara location.

Christopher Jones noted that this is an opportunity for the players to promote themselves and he told the lads present at the launch that the sport of Cricket can lead to a very lucrative career which can be formed through the foundation gained from this competition.

According to the GCB’s TDO Colin Stuart, the competition will see each team having a maximum of 35 overs per innings and the option of declaring after 20 overs have been bowled with two innings per side.

Also, interestingly is the condition of points system which will become handy in the event of a washed out or abandoned match. This will see a toss determining the winner; however, if the team with the lesser points loses the toss, it will be a one off toss, while the team with the most points losing the first toss will have a best out of three option.

Stuart posited that the project is a praiseworthy one and praised the RDC Region Four for what he said is their ‘insightful investment’ into the sport.

Banks Brand Manager, Clive Pellew, explained that his company had scouted two players who went on to play for Guyana and West Indies and it is likely that a youth from this tournament can emerge to be one of the company’s next brand ambassadors with exceptional performance. Pellew pledged the company’s support at a larger scale in the tournament’s following edition.

Regional Executive Officer, Pauline Lucas who is a former cricketer, said this will bring about more cohesion amongst the schools as it promotes unity, especially as Guyana prepares for their 52nd Independence.

Nolan Lancaster on behalf of sponsors, Devcon Construction encouraged the young talents to be disciplined and build friendships during the tournament.

The competition will see eight days of play at two venues on the East Coast of Demerara, namely the Enmore and Lugisnan Community Center grounds with the finals set for May 24th at Enmore.

The competition will have ten special prizes including, Most Valuable Player (MVP), most runs in the competition, the highest score, most wickets, best bowling figures, best all-round performance, most disciplined team and most catches.