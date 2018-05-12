Woodpecker Products Junior Nationals Tournament… Verwey overcomes Mekdeci in high intensity battle

By Sean Devers

The intensity level stepped up a few notches when the annual Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tournament continued at the Georgetown Club with day three action on Thursday night.

James Mekdeci and Nicholas Verwey provided a fair size turn out of mostly parents, with an entertaining brand of squash in an exciting Boys U-13 encounter.

The pair went after each other in a high energy match-up as they traded shots and engaged in good rallies while demonstrating excellent use of the court.

Verwey was clinical and romped to an 11/6 win in the first game as he pushed Mekdeci to the limit.

Although he was looking more and more tired, Mekdeci upped his game, employing a combination of power shots and deft drop shots to dominate the second game which he won 11/4.

Mekdeci showed fight but was fast running out of gas and Verwey capitalised and took the third stanza 11/8.

Mekdeci held his own in the fourth game but Verwey emerged victorious (11/9) and take the match, three games to one.

The Girls U-15 match between Abosaide Cadogan and Madison Fernandes was also very competitive with both lasses executing well thought out rallies, intelligent use of the court and sound tactics.

In a match with saw powerful drives, low drops, trickle boasts and lobs, the standard of play sparked real hope of Guyana regaining their Caribbean Junior title which they lost to Barbados last year on home soil to end a 12-year winning streak.

Cadogan continued her unbeaten run in the tournament by winning all three games but Fernandes ensured she worked hard for the win taking her twice to 10 all scores before Cadogan prevailed 12/10, 11/7, 12/10.

The U-11 Girls category saw both matches going to five games. In the first match, Leshante Berkley and Rylee Rodrigues produced a riveting contest with Berkley destroying her opponent 11/0 in the first game.

But Rodrigues was not about to lie down and die and clawed her way back in the second game; pushing Berkley hard to level the score at 10-all. However, Berkley managed two consecutive points for a hard fought 12/10 win.

Rodrigues rebounded to take the next two games 11/7, 11/7; before the final game had the small gathering urging the girls on, before Berkley won 12/10 to take the match.

In the other U-11 Girls match, Safira Summer and Malia Maikoo demonstrated tremendous perseverance to take the match to five games before Summer won a close match, 11/13, 11/4, 8/11, 12/10, 11/8.

Results:

U-11 Girls

Safira Summer beat Malia Maikoo 11/13, 11/4, 8/11, 12/10, 11/8

L. Berkley beat Rylee Rodrigues 11/0, 14/12, 7/11, 7/11, 12/10

U-11 Boys

Shiloh Asregado beat Grant Fernandes 11/9, 11/5, 11/0

Joshua Verwey beat Breno DaSilva 11/1, 11/6, 11/3.

U-13 Boys

Michael Alphonso beat Lucas Persaud 11/0, 110, 11/0

Ethan Jonas beat Mohryan Baksh 11/8, 11/5, 11/5.

Nicholas Verwey beat James Mekdeci 11/6, 4/11, 11/8, 11/9

U-15 Girls

Kirsten Gomes beat Aliyah Persuad 11/8, 11/3, 11/6.

Abosaide Cadogan beat Madison Fernandes 12/10, 11/7, 12/10.

U-15 Boys

Shomari Wiltshire beat Zachary Persuad 11/1, 11/1, 11/1

Shomari Wiltshire beat Demetrius DeAbreu 11/1, 11/3, 11/2

U-17 Boys

Daniel Islam beat Osmond Mack 11/2, 11/1, 11/4

Anthony Islam beat Gianni Carpenter 11/6, 11/4, 11/6

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal beat Lucas Jonas 11/4, 11/6, 11/9.