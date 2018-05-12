Foreign co awarded $40M contract for consultancy on Esso’s Environmental Impact Assessment

…Govt. says money not recoverable

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon revealed yesterday that an international firm was granted a $40M contract to review the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of Esso Exploration and Petroleum Guyana Limited (EEPGL)’s Liza Phase Two Development Project.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is a process of evaluating the likely environmental impacts of a proposed project or development, taking into account inter-related socio-economic, cultural and human-health impacts, both beneficial and adverse.

At his post-cabinet press briefing, Harmon said that EEPGL is seeking environmental authorization for the second phase of development of the Liza field in the eastern half of the Stabroek Block of its offshore oil and gas concessions. The Cabinet Secretary noted that the contract has been awarded to Ramboll US Corporation for the sum of $40M.

Ramboll is a leading engineering, design and consultancy company founded in Denmark in 1945. It employs more than 13,000 experts globally and has especially strong representation in the Nordics, UK, USA, Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

The Minister of State said the contract was outsourced in recognition of the fact that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) needs increased capacity to look at all of the issues that arose.

Harmon said that Ramboll is an international forum which has tremendous experience all over the world. Based on several applications which have been made, Harmon said that the EPA recognized that Ramboll was the best firm suited for the work which had to be done.

The Cabinet Secretary was asked by the media to state if the money would be put up by Esso or Guyana. He made it clear that the company being assessed would be footing the bill.

Harmon was also asked to say if the company is going to recover the money. The Minister of State said, “No. this is to be paid directly to the EPA for this job.”