Jagdeo don’t want pay de Chat-3 fuh defend Ashni



De coalition got people talking all kind of things. In fact, it got desperate people spreading message of hope. Jagdeo telling people how de coalition breaking up. He go pun a campaign in Berbice and he seh how de AFC decide that it done wid Apnu.

But when dem boys put out de statement Jagdeo call Ram Jattan to ask him if he party can’t mek up its mind. Dem boys want to know if he can’t mek up he own mind.

De government decide to launch some stamp to honour Papa Cheddi pun he 100th birth anniversary. Of course Papa Cheddi dead but he do so much fuh Guyana that de government decide to launch a stamp collection.

De government people write letter to Jagdeo to attend de launching but de man tell he people to stay away. Is only Hydar go. But to show how he Jagdeo stay. He tek de same stamp and organize he own launching. Dem boys got a view that he think is only he can do anything fuh Papa Cheddi.

Papa Cheddi never thief; he married and keep one wife till he dead; he lead he party through thick and thin. That is why when Jagdeo had de stamp ceremony one rain come down. Was Papa Cheddi crying fuh see wha people doing wid he name and he party.

But Jagdeo should tek notice that everything ain’t right. All through de ceremony he was coughing and wiping he nose. Papa Cheddi was sending a message. Now he sniffing and he think is de rain cause it. Dem boys seh he might know something really wrang when he start to choke.

He gun cuss again. He cuss when dem boys seh how de Chat-3 buy he ticket to Suriname. He gun cuss again when he find out that de Chat-3 seh he got to get pay to defend Ashni, de shaat scamp; and Brazzy, de fat crook.

Talk half and keep monitoring Jagdeo.