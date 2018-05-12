Jagdeo don’t want pay de Chat-3 fuh defend Ashni

Latest update May 12th, 2018 12:59 AM
May 12, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
De coalition got people talking all kind of things. In fact, it got desperate people spreading message of hope. Jagdeo telling people how de coalition breaking up. He go pun a campaign in Berbice and he seh how de AFC decide that it done wid Apnu.
But when dem boys put out de statement Jagdeo call Ram Jattan to ask him if he party can’t mek up its mind. Dem boys want to know if he can’t mek up he own mind.
De government decide to launch some stamp to honour Papa Cheddi pun he 100th birth anniversary. Of course Papa Cheddi dead but he do so much fuh Guyana that de government decide to launch a stamp collection.
De government people write letter to Jagdeo to attend de launching but de man tell he people to stay away. Is only Hydar go. But to show how he Jagdeo stay. He tek de same stamp and organize he own launching. Dem boys got a view that he think is only he can do anything fuh Papa Cheddi.
Papa Cheddi never thief; he married and keep one wife till he dead; he lead he party through thick and thin. That is why when Jagdeo had de stamp ceremony one rain come down. Was Papa Cheddi crying fuh see wha people doing wid he name and he party.
But Jagdeo should tek notice that everything ain’t right. All through de ceremony he was coughing and wiping he nose. Papa Cheddi was sending a message. Now he sniffing and he think is de rain cause it. Dem boys seh he might know something really wrang when he start to choke.
He gun cuss again. He cuss when dem boys seh how de Chat-3 buy he ticket to Suriname. He gun cuss again when he find out that de Chat-3 seh he got to get pay to defend Ashni, de shaat scamp; and Brazzy, de fat crook.
Talk half and keep monitoring Jagdeo.
May 12, 2018After a long period, where no Inter Club Cricket was played, clubs in the ancient county of Berbice can now look forward to playing at least twenty inter club tournaments in 2018. The newly elected...
May 12, 2018
May 12, 2018
May 12, 2018
May 12, 2018
This is my second opinion on the newly constructed seawall roundabout. It will be my last. I have lived in Guyana my entire... more
This is the final installment in a series which has taken a critical look at the life and legacy of Dr. Cheddi Jagan, whose... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]