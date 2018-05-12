I deserve that death, not my brother, says sibling of dead fisherman

-autopsy on decomposed body inconclusive

“I deserve that death, me brother ain’t deserve that.”

Those were the words from Seokumar Outar, the eldest brother of Gavin Outar, whose body was identified by a tattoo on his chest.

When the decomposed body washed up on the Number 63 beach on Thursday, relatives of several missing fishermen who were attacked and murdered at sea were hopeful that it might be their loved one, but it was a tattoo inked on the left side chest of the corpse that helped to identify the remains as those of Gavin Outar.

The decomposed body was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary and subsequently moved to the Bailey’s Funeral Home, No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice. The relatives of Outar – who were positive that it was the missing fisherman – travelled to the Ancient County to identify the remains yesterday at approximately 11:00 am.

The body, which still remains in police custody, was subjected to an autopsy performed by government Pathologist Nehaul Singh – the results were inconclusive.

Outar’s eldest brother, who shared a striking resemblance to his now dead sibling, was very emotional as he spoke with this publication. He revealed that the tattoo on his brother’s chest was done by him and that it was ‘unique’.

“Is meh brother, because the tattoo on his chest is what I do”.

Expressing disgust after seeing his brother in such a state, he added that the last time he spoke with the fisherman was two years ago, since he (Gavin) would hardly keep in contact with anyone since he migrated to Suriname to work as a fisherman.

Seokumar opined that the persons who would carried out such a dastardly act on Gavin should not be given a chance to live by authorities.

“These men don’t deserve jail, dem deserve to be hanged. Everyone was hoping that he would have been one of the men that could possibly still be alive, but now it’s just sorrow for us… and it’s how he died that hurts,” the grieving brother muttered.

Seokumar divulged that he was in the process of uplifting his passport to travel to Suriname to provide a DNA sample to Surinamese authorities for the purpose of identifying the bodies recovered thus far, but just a day before he was about to do that, the story broke of the body found with the distinctive tattoo that he immediately recognized.

The dead fisherman’s youngest brother, Venkatera ‘Junior’ Wenden said that presently “it’s a tragic moment for the family.” But he is thankful that the body was found, since it will allow them to provide a decent burial and “he could rest in peace”.

He stressed that what was done to his brother is horrific and only “animals and not humans could do such a thing to another human”. He too last spoke to his brother two years ago.

‘LOCAL SEARCH’

After the body was found on the Number 63 beach, relatives of Gavin Outar are confident that if local authorities search the Guyana shores, it might possibly lead to other body sightings.

“The rest of them that missing, the authorities here should really go out and search, because the other families are still hoping and stressing and glad to hear or see something. If me brother could find here, then that mean it drifting and they could be close by, so dem should start searching this side,” Seokumar Outar stated.

It was also the youngest brother’s belief that searching the local shores would only help in locating the bodies sooner.

Gavin Outar was described as a hard working fisherman who migrated to Suriname for a better life, a life that was senselessly snatched from him.

Meanwhile, a DNA sample was also taken from Seokumar Outar by local police.

Police in Berbice received an anonymous call sometime around 12:30 hrs Thursday that a body washed up on the Number 63 beach. When they arrived at the scene the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition. The body was clad in a blue denim shorts and bore the distinctive tattoo on the left side chest.