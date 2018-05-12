Guyanese woman found dead in St. Kitts

Latest update May 12th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police in St. Kitts and Nevis say they are investigating the death of a Guyanese woman.
According to a report on Freedomskn.com, at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Charlestown Police Station received a report from the Medical Services that having responded to an emergency call, they found 34-year-old Petronella Hinds of Cane Garden dead.
Her motionless body was in the house of Muriel Archibald in Farms Estate.
The scene was processed. A number of items of evidential value were collected and taken into police custody.
House-to-house inquiries were conducted and several persons were interviewed. An autopsy will be carried out shortly.
According to the report, someone is in police custody assisting with investigations which are ongoing.
Hinds’ Facebook page said she attended Covent Garden Secondary School on the East Bank of Demerara but was living in Charlestown, St. Kitts and Nevis.
She is listed as having worked at the Montessori Academy in Nevis and reportedly has children and a family there.
