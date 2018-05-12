Latest update May 12th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese woman found dead in St. Kitts

May 12, 2018 News 0

Dead: Petronella Hinds

Police in St. Kitts and Nevis say they are investigating the death of a Guyanese woman.
According to a report on Freedomskn.com, at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Charlestown Police Station received a report from the Medical Services that having responded to an emergency call, they found 34-year-old Petronella Hinds of Cane Garden dead.
Her motionless body was in the house of Muriel Archibald in Farms Estate.
The scene was processed. A number of items of evidential value were collected and taken into police custody.
House-to-house inquiries were conducted and several persons were interviewed. An autopsy will be carried out shortly.
According to the report, someone is in police custody assisting with investigations which are ongoing.
Hinds’ Facebook page said she attended Covent Garden Secondary School on the East Bank of Demerara but was living in Charlestown, St. Kitts and Nevis.
She is listed as having worked at the Montessori Academy in Nevis and reportedly has children and a family there.

 

More in this category

Sports

BCB and NBS Ltd launch 40-Over Round Robin Second Division Tournament – $783,000 invested

BCB and NBS Ltd launch 40-Over Round Robin Second Division Tournament...

May 12, 2018

After a long period, where no Inter Club Cricket was played, clubs in the ancient county of Berbice can now look forward to playing at least twenty inter club tournaments in 2018. The newly elected...
Read More
BCCC collaborates with Big ‘B’ Restaurant to assist Paradise CC

BCCC collaborates with Big ‘B’ Restaurant to...

May 12, 2018

All set for start of Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race today – The Trophy Stall sponsors Overall Senior trophy

All set for start of Independence Three-Stage...

May 12, 2018

Woodpecker Products Junior Nationals Tournament… Verwey overcomes Mekdeci in high intensity battle

Woodpecker Products Junior Nationals...

May 12, 2018

May 12, 2018

Day of Sports for Persons with Stroke vs Amputees on May 17th

Day of Sports for Persons with Stroke vs Amputees...

May 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • National Unity

    This is the final installment in a series which has taken a critical look at the life and legacy of Dr. Cheddi Jagan, whose... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]