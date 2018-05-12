GCB’s Female T20 Inter-County… Demerara, E’bo match washed out at Everest – Coach disappointed

The first round of the GCB Senior T20 Female Inter-County tournament got off to a false start at Everest as persistent showers all day prevented any play being possible.

While the Pitch, which was covered and remained dry, there were puddles inside the 30-yard area when the teams arrived at the ground at 09:00hrs caused by overnight rain.

The rain stopped but conditions remained overcast but shortly after an inspection was done the rain returned and play called off at 14:00hrs at the time a six-over contest would constituted a match.

Demerara were hoping to capitalise on the weakest Essequibo team ever assembled for a senior Female Inter-County tournament, but Demerara’s Coach Bharat Mangru said that there was nothing the team could do about the weather.

“From a team position we were hoping to get some play so that the players can showcase their skills since they are vying for National selection,” Mangru said. (Sean Devers)