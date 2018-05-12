Latest update May 12th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB’s Female T20 Inter-County… Demerara, E’bo match washed out at Everest – Coach disappointed

May 12, 2018 Sports 0

Today’s opening round Female T20 was washed out at Everest.

The first round of the GCB Senior T20 Female Inter-County tournament got off to a false start at Everest as persistent showers all day prevented any play being possible.
While the Pitch, which was covered and remained dry, there were puddles inside the 30-yard area when the teams arrived at the ground at 09:00hrs caused by overnight rain.
The rain stopped but conditions remained overcast but shortly after an inspection was done the rain returned and play called off at 14:00hrs at the time a six-over contest would constituted a match.
Demerara were hoping to capitalise on the weakest Essequibo team ever assembled for a senior Female Inter-County tournament, but Demerara’s Coach Bharat Mangru said that there was nothing the team could do about the weather.
“From a team position we were hoping to get some play so that the players can showcase their skills since they are vying for National selection,” Mangru said. (Sean Devers)

More in this category

Sports

BCB and NBS Ltd launch 40-Over Round Robin Second Division Tournament – $783,000 invested

BCB and NBS Ltd launch 40-Over Round Robin Second Division Tournament...

May 12, 2018

After a long period, where no Inter Club Cricket was played, clubs in the ancient county of Berbice can now look forward to playing at least twenty inter club tournaments in 2018. The newly elected...
Read More
BCCC collaborates with Big ‘B’ Restaurant to assist Paradise CC

BCCC collaborates with Big ‘B’ Restaurant to...

May 12, 2018

All set for start of Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race today – The Trophy Stall sponsors Overall Senior trophy

All set for start of Independence Three-Stage...

May 12, 2018

Woodpecker Products Junior Nationals Tournament… Verwey overcomes Mekdeci in high intensity battle

Woodpecker Products Junior Nationals...

May 12, 2018

May 12, 2018

Day of Sports for Persons with Stroke vs Amputees on May 17th

Day of Sports for Persons with Stroke vs Amputees...

May 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • National Unity

    This is the final installment in a series which has taken a critical look at the life and legacy of Dr. Cheddi Jagan, whose... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]