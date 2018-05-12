Dr. John Smith is new ERC Chairman

Latest update May 12th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has announced that following the appointment of its newly-elected commissioners in February, it has commenced work on delivering on its constitutional mandate.
The Commissioners, who were sworn in by President David Granger on February 22, 2018, met on April 24, 2018, at Parliament Buildings at the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, for the purpose of electing a chairperson and deputy.
Following the process, General Bishop, Dr. John Oswald Smith, C.C.H, was elected as Chairman and Major-General (Ret’d) Norman McLean, MSc, the Deputy Chairman.
The Speaker took the opportunity to congratulate and extend best wishes to the Commission in its endeavour to execute its important task as prescribed in the constitution.”
The first official meeting of the Commission was held on April 26, 2018, during which updates were provided and the statutory date decided.
“The Commission is in the process of drafting its work program for the rest of the year and to fill critical vacancies on which the execution of its mandate depends. The Commission, cognizant of the responsibility entrusted and the task ahead, looks forward to meaningfully engaging all stakeholders in the near future in an effort to gauge opinions which would be valuable in helping to chart a way forward,” ERC said in a statement.
The genesis of the ERC lies in the Herdmanston Accord which was signed on January 17, 1998 by Janet Jagan of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic and Hugh Desmond Hoyte of the People’s National Congress.
The Accord, brokered by the CARICOM Mission that included Sir Shridath Ramphal, Sir Alistair McIntyre and Sir Henry Forde, sought to provide a peaceful solution to the political impasse that had gripped the country following the December 1997 Regional and General Elections.
May 12, 2018After a long period, where no Inter Club Cricket was played, clubs in the ancient county of Berbice can now look forward to playing at least twenty inter club tournaments in 2018. The newly elected...
May 12, 2018
May 12, 2018
May 12, 2018
May 12, 2018
This is my second opinion on the newly constructed seawall roundabout. It will be my last. I have lived in Guyana my entire... more
This is the final installment in a series which has taken a critical look at the life and legacy of Dr. Cheddi Jagan, whose... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reporters Without Borders (RWB) just released its 2018 press freedom report, and, apart from... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]