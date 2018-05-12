Dr. John Smith is new ERC Chairman

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has announced that following the appointment of its newly-elected commissioners in February, it has commenced work on delivering on its constitutional mandate.

The Commissioners, who were sworn in by President David Granger on February 22, 2018, met on April 24, 2018, at Parliament Buildings at the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, for the purpose of electing a chairperson and deputy.

Following the process, General Bishop, Dr. John Oswald Smith, C.C.H, was elected as Chairman and Major-General (Ret’d) Norman McLean, MSc, the Deputy Chairman.

The Speaker took the opportunity to congratulate and extend best wishes to the Commission in its endeavour to execute its important task as prescribed in the constitution.”

The first official meeting of the Commission was held on April 26, 2018, during which updates were provided and the statutory date decided.

“The Commission is in the process of drafting its work program for the rest of the year and to fill critical vacancies on which the execution of its mandate depends. The Commission, cognizant of the responsibility entrusted and the task ahead, looks forward to meaningfully engaging all stakeholders in the near future in an effort to gauge opinions which would be valuable in helping to chart a way forward,” ERC said in a statement.

The genesis of the ERC lies in the Herdmanston Accord which was signed on January 17, 1998 by Janet Jagan of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic and Hugh Desmond Hoyte of the People’s National Congress.

The Accord, brokered by the CARICOM Mission that included Sir Shridath Ramphal, Sir Alistair McIntyre and Sir Henry Forde, sought to provide a peaceful solution to the political impasse that had gripped the country following the December 1997 Regional and General Elections.