Day of Sports for Persons with Stroke vs Amputees on May 17th

On Thursday May 17th, the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC) in collaboration with the Rehabilitation Department of The Palms will host a day of sports in which patients from each institution will participate in friendly competition at a number of athletic events designed to accommodate their physical limitations. The Day of Sports will be held at the National Park Tarmac from 9:00am.

Amputee patients of the PRRC will compete against patients of the Palms who have experienced Stroke. Prizes (trophies/personal care hampers) will be award to top competitors.

Invitations have been issued to Minister of Health and Minister of Social Protection to attend the event.

This event is the first of its kind, and is looked at as a great opportunity to raise awareness of these medical conditions and highlight the significance of rehabilitation therapy in the lives of persons affected by them.