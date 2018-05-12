Bounty Farm/GRFU 15s tournament… Double-header on this weekend at National Park

Latest update May 12th, 2018 12:59 AM
Two more exciting games are anticipated today and tomorrow as teams, battle for crucial points in the Bounty Farm sponsored Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) XVs tournament at the National Park Rugby field.
Both Pepsi Hornets and Police Falcons will be looking to register their first win of the season’s second round when they face each other from 17:00hrs at the National Park.
Hornets fielding several Senior National players will be looking to stamp their authority after losing two games already in the second round but the young, aggressive and exciting Falcons team will try not to allow that and it is believed that fitness will be the deciding factor in this match.
Meanwhile tomorrow, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Panthers will be renewing their rivalry in what is anticipated to be a heated contest. Both teams will be coming at full strength and both are coming off victories from last week. Panthers defeated Caribs 69-15 last Saturday and GDF got past Hornets 26-14 on Sunday.
Currently, GDF top the points table with 28, while Panthers are second with 23 points, having played one more game that GDF.
Next weekend, the Bounty Farm XVs tournament will take a break on May 20th for the Pepsi Hornets’ Carnival Sevens tournament which is scheduled as part of Guyana’s 53rd Independence celebrations.
