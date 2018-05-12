BCCC collaborates with Big ‘B’ Restaurant to assist Paradise CC

Latest update May 12th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Blairmont Centre Cricket Club (BCCC) in collaboration with Big B’s Restaurant has donated cricket gears to the Paradise Community Centre on the West Coast Berbice for their U-15 cricket team.
President of BCCC Shabeer Baksh disclosed in the handing over ceremony that West Bank Berbice club recognized that the Paradise Community Centre has been working hard to provide opportunity and support for youths.
He added the BCCC wants to be influential in keeping youngsters away from drugs, Alcohol and other Social ills by encouraging them to play cricket.
“Cricket clubs need to focus on having vibrant youth teams instead of only having a senior team.” He thanked Big B’s management and staff for assistance in making donation possible. “The youths are the future, lets care them” Baksh noted.
The Paradise Community Centre, under the leadership of Glenford Fordyce, has a lot to offer youths. Other than cricket there is also Basketball and Football played at the Club. Fordyce thanked BCCC and Big B’s Restaurant for this initiative and promised the club will continue to work overtime to create opportunity for youngsters.
