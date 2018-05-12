Latest update May 12th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BCCC collaborates with Big ‘B’ Restaurant to assist Paradise CC

May 12, 2018 Sports 0

Manager of Big B’s Restaurant Narisa Singh, making the presentation to members of Paradise Under-15 cricket team.

The Blairmont Centre Cricket Club (BCCC) in collaboration with Big B’s Restaurant has donated cricket gears to the Paradise Community Centre on the West Coast Berbice for their U-15 cricket team.
President of BCCC Shabeer Baksh disclosed in the handing over ceremony that West Bank Berbice club recognized that the Paradise Community Centre has been working hard to provide opportunity and support for youths.
He added the BCCC wants to be influential in keeping youngsters away from drugs, Alcohol and other Social ills by encouraging them to play cricket.
“Cricket clubs need to focus on having vibrant youth teams instead of only having a senior team.” He thanked Big B’s management and staff for assistance in making donation possible. “The youths are the future, lets care them” Baksh noted.
The Paradise Community Centre, under the leadership of Glenford Fordyce, has a lot to offer youths. Other than cricket there is also Basketball and Football played at the Club. Fordyce thanked BCCC and Big B’s Restaurant for this initiative and promised the club will continue to work overtime to create opportunity for youngsters.

More in this category

Sports

BCB and NBS Ltd launch 40-Over Round Robin Second Division Tournament – $783,000 invested

BCB and NBS Ltd launch 40-Over Round Robin Second Division Tournament...

May 12, 2018

After a long period, where no Inter Club Cricket was played, clubs in the ancient county of Berbice can now look forward to playing at least twenty inter club tournaments in 2018. The newly elected...
Read More
BCCC collaborates with Big ‘B’ Restaurant to assist Paradise CC

BCCC collaborates with Big ‘B’ Restaurant to...

May 12, 2018

All set for start of Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race today – The Trophy Stall sponsors Overall Senior trophy

All set for start of Independence Three-Stage...

May 12, 2018

Woodpecker Products Junior Nationals Tournament… Verwey overcomes Mekdeci in high intensity battle

Woodpecker Products Junior Nationals...

May 12, 2018

May 12, 2018

Day of Sports for Persons with Stroke vs Amputees on May 17th

Day of Sports for Persons with Stroke vs Amputees...

May 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • National Unity

    This is the final installment in a series which has taken a critical look at the life and legacy of Dr. Cheddi Jagan, whose... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]