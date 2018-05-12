BCB and NBS Ltd launch 40-Over Round Robin Second Division Tournament – $783,000 invested

After a long period, where no Inter Club Cricket was played, clubs in the ancient county of Berbice can now look forward to playing at least twenty inter club tournaments in 2018. The newly elected Berbice Cricket Board over the last three months has launched tournaments at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Female, Second Division 20/20, Internal Zone, Secondary School and First Division levels. Clubs can now look forward to a 40-Over Round Robin Second Division Tournament as the Board launched another major tournament in conjunction with the mortgage giants New Building Society.

Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster, who is spearheading the sponsorship effort to organise cricket tournaments as another red letter day in the restoration of Berbice Cricket to its rightful place. The Tournament is expected to attract close to eighty teams in the West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne, Central Corentyne and Upper Corentyne areas.

Foster explained that the teams would be placed into sixteen zones, to ensure that the tournament is completely on time. The Winner of each zone would advance to the Playoff stage of the Tournament. Teams have until the 25th May, to register and must submit a list of at least 16 players. Among the teams expected to participate are Bush Lot United, Bush Lot Rising Star, Achievers, D’Edward, Cotton Tree, Blairmont, Police, Tucber Park, Young Warriors, Rose Hall Canje, Chesney, Albion, Port Mourant, Whim, Kildonan, Mental Hospital, Mt. Sinai, No. 73, Ramnarine Memorial, Skeldon and No. 68.

Foster hailed the support of the Management and Staff of the New Building Society, which is pumping $783,000 into the Tournament. The Berbice Cricket Board President committed the Board to organising a tournament of the highest standard and one which would achieve its objectives of promoting cricket at the grassroot level, enabling youths to learn from experienced players and bringing new talents to the attention of the Berbice Cricket Board.

The President urged Clubs to get themselves properly organised to take advantage of the hard work of the Berbice Cricket Board. All players would be required to be attired in whites, while only Berbicians would be allowed to play. Clubs would be allowed a maximum of two First Division Players but Under-19 cricketers would not be considered First Division Players. The Berbice Cricket Board would also debar senior players like Devendra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permaul, Royston Crandon, Romario Shepherd, Anthony Bramble, Assad Fudadin and Gajanand Singh. The list would also consist of players who participated in more than five matches of the Guyana Cricket Board Franchise League in 2017.

Teams can contact President Hilbert Foster on 337-4562, Secretary Robby Saywack 660-0049 or Angela Haniff 333-2375 to register. The last New Building Society Second Division Tournament was played in 2015 when Tucber Park defeated Rose Hall Town Bakewell by three runs to emerge as Champion. NBS Regional Manager Rana Persaud noted the financial institution was pleased to be associated with Berbice Cricket, which enjoys legendary status in the Caribbean. The New Building Society, he stated invests heavily into sports and educational activities as part of its corporate responsibilities to Guyana. Persaud expressed confidence that the Berbice Cricket Board would organise a dynamic tournament and that the financial institution would receive widespread media promotion.

Foster expressed gratitude to Rana Persaud, NBS Deputy CEO Anil Beharry and Director Dr. Nanda Gopaul for their cooperation and support.