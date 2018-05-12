All set for start of Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race today – The Trophy Stall sponsors Overall Senior trophy

All is set and ready for the 2018 edition and 35th Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race organised by the United We Stand Cycle Club (UWSCC) which has over $400,000 in cash, trophies and medals at stake.

The best of the nations cyclists are expected to face starter’s orders for the first stage from 07:30hrs this morning outside the Ocean View International Hotel, East Coast Demerara. Riders will proceed to Mahaicony and return to the place of origin for the finish.

The second stage is also for today commencing at 14:00hrs outside the National Sports Commission (NSC) Office, Homestretch Avenue in the City and will proceed West along the same Avenue South along Vlissengen Road, East into Hadfield Street, North onto Mandela Avenue and West into Homestretch Avenue. Competitors would cycle around this circuit for 15 laps.

The third and final stage would be contested tomorrow around the outer circuit of the National Park, pedaling off with the Masters 35-49, 50 & Over and Over-60 from 09:30hrs for 10 Laps. Seniors and juniors will then take center stage and will battle for 20 laps.

The respective race leaders in the Junior, Senior and Masters’ 35-49 categories would be easily identified as they would be wearing specially procured race-leaders jerseys.

Meanwhile, Owner of The Trophy Stall, Bourda Market, Ramesh Sunich yesterday presented UWECC President Franklin Wilson with the Senior Overall Winner Trophy. Sunich said he was happy to play a part in the event which has been a main staple for cyclists for the past 35-years.

Sunich wished the cyclists all the best for a competitive race and pledged his continued support for the event promising to even come on board in a bigger way for the 2019 edition.

Wilson, in extending thanks to Sunich on behalf of UWECC for his continuing support for sports across the board, said that the club was also happy to be organising this event for the first time, stepping in to fill the void after no sponsorship was forthcoming.

The top rider in each of the five categories would each receive trophies, while there will also be 1st to 3rd place medals at stake.

Sueria Manufacturing Ltd. of Eccles Industrial Area, East Bank Demerara, under their Activade Sports Drink brand is the official drink of the championship, while other financial support came from Shameer Baksh of Universal Cycle & Auto Spares, Mr. Cleon Melville and Mr. Oliver Young.