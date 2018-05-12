Bartica Football Association hosts Independence Cup Championship

The Bartica Football Association, in partnership with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), will host an Independence Cup Championship from tomorrow to May 26 at the Bartica Secondary School Ground.

The two-week tournament follows a meeting hosted by GFF’s President Wayne Forde on Saturday, 5th May in the community and will be coordinated by a five-man team consisting of Sherwin Da Silva, Elwes Jones, Curtis Joseph, Kenneth Edwards and Alden Marslowe. The meeting also resulted in the establishment of a “Resuscitation Working Group” comprising nine persons.

In an invited comment, Marslowe said the tournament is geared to “accelerate the revival of the sport in Bartica and is also a prelude to the work of the new Executive Committee, since the tournament will conclude on the 26th when elections are scheduled and the new executive body will be elected to carry on the initiative.”

The championship will feature senior footballers from eight clubs – Beacons, Rising Stars, Mil Ballers, Lazio, Potaro Strikers, Rivers’s View, Wolves United and Byderabo Strikers – and will be played in two round-robin groups with two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals after the first round.

An opening ceremony is planned for tomorrow at 13:30hrs followed by the opening matches featuring Beacons FC vs Mil Ballers FC at 14:00hrs and Rising Stars FC vs Lazio FC at 16:00hrs. President Forde is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony and declare the tournament open.

“BARTICA INDEPENDENCE CUP” FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

Teams

Group A: (1) Beacon (2) Mil Ballers (3) Wolves United (4) Strikers

Group B: (1) Rising Stars (2) Lazio (3) Potaro Strikers (4) Rivers View

Game

No. DATE GROUP A GROUP B

1 & 2 May 13 2:00pm Beacon vs Mil Ballers 4:00pm Rising Stars vs Lazio

3 May 14, 4:00pm Wolves United vs Strikers – –

4 May 15, – – 4:00pm Potaro Strikers vs Rivers View

5 May 16, 4:00pm Beacon vs Wolves United – –

6 May 17, – – 4:00pm Rising Stars vs Potaro Strikers

7 May 18, 4:00pm Mil Ballers vs Strikers – –

8 & 9 May 19 2:00pm Mil Ballers vs Wolves Utd 4:00pm Lazio vs Rivers View

10 & 11 May 20 2:00pm Beacon vs Strikers 4:00pm Lazio vs Potaro Strikers

12 May 21, – – 4:00pm Rising Stars vs Rivers View

13 May 23, 4:00pm 1st Semi-Final: Winner of Group A vs Second Place of Group B

14 May 24, 4:00pm 2nd Semi-Final: Winner of Group B vs Second Place of Group A

15 May 26, 2:00pm Third Place Game

16 May 26 4:00pm FINAL