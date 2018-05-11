Latest update May 11th, 2018 12:56 AM

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tourney… Harding beat Fernandes in entertaining match-up

May 11, 2018 Sports 0

Makeda Hardin (left) beat Madison Fernandes battling on Wednesday night at the GT Club.

Makeda Harding and Madison Fernandes entertained a small turn-out with an aggressive brand of squash on night two of the Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash tournament on Wednesday at the Georgetown Club.
Both players had plenty of big shots in their arsenal and were not unwilling to use them as the contest ebbed and flowed. In addition to her power shots, Harding who seemed to have put on a bit of weight, employed a few well executed drop shots in an up tempo battle as she won the first two matches.
However, Fernandes fought her way back by winning the third game 11-9, but the 16-year-old Harding, who also represents Guyana in Hockey, stormed back to win the match 11/5, 11/9, 9/11, 11/8.
The left-handed Samuel Ince-Carvalhal was all over Demetrius DeAbreu winning three straight matches 11/6, 11/6, 11/5 after defeating Zachary Persuad11/1, 11/2, 11/6 in his first game of the night.
Louis Da Silva demolished his younger brother Brenno 11/0, 11/0, 11/0 in the boys U-11, category. In the boys U-13s, Demetrius DeAbreu dominated the first two games against Mohryan Baksh in matches punctuated by long and skilful rallies.
DeAbreu won the first game 11/6 and took the next one 11/5, but Baksh got the upper hand in the third game and fought ‘tooth and nail’ as he pushed DeAbreu hard before letting him off the hook when the score was level at 10.
The third game was very competitive and Baksh had DeAbreu desperately sliding across the floor to return balls which were seemingly out of his reach. DeAbreu eventually won 12/10.
Twelve-year-old Michael Alphonso easily disposed of Nicholas Verwey in other boys U-13 match winning by three straight matches as he demonstrated the type of confidence and level headedness rarely found in a teen player.
Also in winners row were Caribbean U-15 Champion Shomari Wiltshire, the Islam twins, Daniel and Anthony and Ince-Carvalhal who all won two matches on Wednesday evening. In the Girls U-13 division, Paige Fernandes beat her older sibling Christiana Paige. Matches continue tonight from 18:00hrs. (Sean Devers)
Results on the night: U-11 Boys
Louis DaSilva beat Breno DaSilva 11/0, 11/0, 11/0
Chad DeAbreu beat Grant Fernandes 11/1, 11/5, 11/2
U-13 Girls
Paige Fernandes beat Christiana Fernandes 11/3, 11/3, 11/7
U-13 Boys
James Mekdeci beat Lucas Persaud 11/4, 11/0, 11/3
Demetrius DeAbreu beat Mohryan Baksh 11/6, 11/5, 12/10
Michael Alphonso beat Nicholas Verwey 11/3, 11/8, 11/1
U-15 Girls

Demetrus Da Abreu (left) plays a back hand shot against Samuel Ince-Carvlhal who won.

Kirsten Gomes beat Teja Edwards 11/1, 11/2, 11/0
Abosaide Cadogan beat M Persaud 11/1, 11/0, 11/1
U-15 Boys

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal beat Zachary Persuad 11/1, 11/2, 11/6
Samuel Ince-Carvalhal beat Demetrius DeAbreu 11/6, 11/6, 11/5
U-17 Girls
Makeda Harding beat Madison Fernandes 11/5, 11/ 9, 9/11, 11/8
U-17 Boys
Shomari Wiltshire beat Lucas Jonas 11/0, 11/0, 11/1
Daniel Islam beat Gianni Carpenter 11/5, 11/2, 11/4
Anthony Islam beat Osmond Mack 11/2, 11/2, 11/4

