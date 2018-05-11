Third man charged with murder of America Street money changer

A construction worker is the third person charged with the murder of America Street money changer, Shawn Nurse, called ‘Fabulous’ who was shot and killed while plying his trade.

Kacey Heyliger, 23, of Kitty, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Heyliger was not required to plead to the indictable offence which alleged that February 4, last, at America Street, Georgetown, he murdered Nurse during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Kerwin Dos Santos and George Hope, both 24, of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, were the first two to be charged with the money changer’s murder.

According to information, ranks were able to arrest Heyliger after Dos Santos and George admitted their involvement in the murder and implicated him.

Nurse, known as ‘Fabulous,’ of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot in the left side of the face during a struggle with a gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency.

The father of three died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

According to the police, Nurse was shot to the left cheek just below the eye by an identifiable male dressed in a red hoodie and brown three-quarter pants. The male then escaped on foot via Avenue of the Republic and Charlotte Street.

Police ranks processed the area and the body. A 9mm spent shell was recovered at the scene.

Last year October, Hope was arrested by police after he was suspected to be involved in the murder of 58-year-old Fazal Shaheed, who was shot and killed during an invasion at his family’s home in East La Penitence on September 24, 2017.

A few weeks after that killing, Hope was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was remanded to prison for allegedly being in possession 736 grams of marijuana for trafficking.

According to reports, a party of policemen descended on the East La Penitence home of Hope, who was allegedly seen standing next to a barrel, which when search, contained a haversack with leaves, seeds and stems inside.

It was further alleged that on April 30 at Industry, East Coast Demerara, Heyliger while being armed with a gun robbed Tharaj Boodoo of $2M. He was not required to plead to the charge. The court heard that on April 30, Boodoo went to Republic Bank at Triumph where he withdrew $2M and proceeded to his Industry, East Bank Demerara home.

The court heard that Heyliger who was in a vehicle with others trailed him from the bank to his residence. When the victim exited his vehicle, Heyliger pointed a gun to his face and relieved him of his cash before escaping in the waiting car.

An investigation was carried out and Heyliger was arrested and taken into custody. A confrontation was held between the two and he was positively identified by the victim.