Taxi hijacked on seawall ends up on E’bo coast

Police on the Essequibo Coast yesterday recovered a stolen motorcar, which is believed to have been used by a carjacking ring.

According to reports, the vehicle was stolen from a 46-year-old man within the vicinity of Kitty in the capital city Georgetown on March 14, last.

The car that was stolen was described as a silver/grey Toyota Allion with licence plate HC 6839. Based on information received, ranks visited a residence in Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast, where the stolen car was discovered with a fake licence plate.

Two males were arrested and are now in police custody assisting with the investigations.

The police have been making major headway into the breaking up of a number of gangs believed to have been involved in a spate of carjacking over the past year.

Cars were ending up in Linden; on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway and in the hands of bodywork shops and others.

With each car costing in excess of $2M, the owners have been hard hit.