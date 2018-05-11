STSC Pre-Independence 5-a-side football set for Sunday

Latest update May 11th, 2018 12:56 AM
The South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) will be hosting a Pre-Independence 5-a-side penalty shootout and football competition on Sunday starting at 08:30hrs at Jubilee Park.
Entrance fee is $3,500 and at stake are trophies, medals and cash prizes donated by Tent City, Trophy Stall, Johnny Barnwell and family, Sleepin Hotel, Ken Phillips, Antartic Maintenance and Repairs and Mr. Bransford CEO of Brans Security Services.
Among the teams set to take participate are Lodge, Durban St, Sophia, ABCD Field Sophia, Vryheid’s lust, Pleasance. Meanwhile, tomorrow, STSC in collaboration with Queen’s College Sports Committee and will hosting a 6-over tape ball cricket competition starting at 09:30hrs at the same venue.
Entrance fee is $3,000 and at stake are trophies and meals donated by Trophy Stall Bourda Market, P & P Insurance, National; Sports Commission, Henry Chase and Cummings Electrical Ltd.
Queens College, Chase Foundation, St. John’s Secondary, Sophia Warriors, Sophia Special School and Kingston Secondary are slated to take part. The competition will conclude on Sunday.
