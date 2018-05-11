Space Gym, Space Games 2018 – Powerlifting… Petterson (male) and Pluck (female) cops Best Lifter Awards

Carlos Peterson, winner of the Heavyweight class and Ms. Junica Pluck who topped in the Lightweight category emerged as the Best Overall Lifters when Space Gym celebrated their 2nd Anniversary with a Powerlifting competition on Wednesday night at their 102-109 Sandeman Place & Croal Streets, Stabroek.

This event which formed part of the celebratory Space Games was the first of two events the second is set for tomorrow at the same venue from 16:00hrs, Fitness Challenge for male and female athletes.

Petterson who had a best Deadlift of 705lbs also recorded a 300lbs Benchpress and a best Squat of 600lbs for a total of 1605 and a Wilks (The Wilks Coefficient or Wilks Formula, developed by Robert Wilks, is a method by which the strength of a powerlifter is measured against other powerlifters of a different weight category) points of 462.19.

In setting herself apart from the rest of the competition, Pluck achieved a total of 670lbs. boasting bodyweight of 143lbs, Pluck had a best Squat of 265lbs, Benchpressed 120lbs and achieved a best Deadlift of 285lbs.

Her {Pluck} Wilks formula points of 318.92 was enough to land her the top overall cash prize and trophies. Angelica Brouas placed second to Pluck in the Lightweight Class with a Total of 485lbs (165 Squat; 95 Benchpress; 225 Deadlift). She was 3rd overall; Wilks points, 258.85.

The lone Heavyweight female, Kean Andrews came 2nd overall, Wilks points 265.2. Andrews, a former national basketball player was the only female on the night to achieve 300lbs in the Deadlift, she went 20 better than that and along with a Benchpress of 140 and a 204 Squat accumulated a Total of 785lbs. Ebo Orford was 2nd Overall

‘Big’ John Edwards, 2nd overall won the Masters competition from Gordon Spencer. Edwards’ Wilks was 399.9 to Spencer’s, 317.14. Edwards’ Total was 1,510lbs (585 Squat; 405 Benchpress; 520 Deadlift).

Spencer’s best in the three lifts, Squat, Benchpress and Deadlift were 430lbs, 215lbs and 430lbs for a Total of 1,075. Ebo Orford was the top Middleweight with Vickram Panday placing 2nd.

Orford had a total of 1,255lbs (495 Squat; 300 Benchpress; 460 Deadlift), his Wilks points was 388.45. Panday’s Wilks was 364.0 as a result of his Overall Total of 1,250 (Squat 500lbs; Benchpress 250lbs; Deadlift 500lbs).

The Junior winner was Daniel Singh with a Total of 895lbs (315lbs Squat; 155lbs Benchpress; 425lbs Deadlift), Wilks being 300.9. Brian Peters had to settle for the 2nd place, his Total was 815lbs (300lbs Squat; 130lbs Benchpress; 385lbs Deadlift), Wilks points being 245.24.

Space Gym Manager, Mr. Lucas Matos before the presentation of prizes thanked the competitors and organisors for their efforts which enabled the success of the event. He noted that he was impressed with the level of competition and is already looking forward to an even bigger and better competition for their 3rd anniversary in 2019.

He encouraged members to sign up for the Fitness Challenge tomorrow pointing out that more attractive prizes including commemorative tee shirts and trophies would be up for grabs, tomorrow.

Assisting with the presentation of prizes were Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Cohesion Department of Culture Youth and Sports Melissa Tucker and GABBFF Mr. Physique Champion, Yannick Grimes.