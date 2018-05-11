Latest update May 11th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Public officers mislead PAC on employment practices

May 11, 2018 News 0

Region Ten officials attending the PAC meeting

The bi-partisan Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has warned public officers who provide misleading answers during their appearances.
Officials of the Region Ten Democratic Council were the latest culprits when the PAC sought to ascertain information about the hiring of staff to fill vacancies for junior and senior teachers.
The regional team which was led by Regional Executive Officer, Orrin Gordon, told the PAC that some 32 vacancies were advertised for head teachers in 2016, but he could not provide information detailing the numbers which were hired.
Since some of the regional officials, including the Regional Executive Officer, were recently appointed to their respective posts, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence indicated that they could not indicate that they are vacancies advertised by the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) is not a matter of fact.
“You cannot answer questions on information that you do not have. What the Chairman (Irfaan Ali) is stressing is that the answers being given not by only yourself, but also other public officers are misleading to PAC.
“We have to be asking you ten questions to get one answer; that is not acceptable to all of you,” the Minister stated.
She stated that public officers must provide answers as accurately based on evidence.
“That is what auditing is about; evidence. Not assumption. If you have the answers you give it; if you don’t have the answer you state it. Don’t give two and three answers,” the Minister stated.
PAC members have been paying close attention to the hiring practices in the regions. There have been instances where regional officials have not been advertising vacancies.
PAC member, Juan Edghill, expressed concerns about the flawed hiring practices.
“We are discovering cases in large portions where they are hiring people without advertising,” he noted.
He added, “It means that I could get my family and friends and political supporters to write an application to an institution even before a vacancy exists. This Government is hiring people without advertising vacancies contrary to their own policy where they said they will reduce contract employees and put everybody on the fixed establishments.”
The PAC is moving to implement a system where accounting officers will be required to take an oath when they appear before the committee to be questioned about Government funds.
According to Ali, from time to time, the committee has been encountering difficulties where accounting officers deviate from the wholesomeness of answers. They change their answers when pressed in different corners.
“The oath will remind accounting officers and all those who are giving evidence before the PAC. It would remind them of the seriousness of the information that they are presenting,” Ali stated.

More in this category

Sports

Space Gym, Space Games 2018 – Powerlifting… Petterson (male) and Pluck (female) cops Best Lifter Awards

Space Gym, Space Games 2018 – Powerlifting… Petterson (male)...

May 11, 2018

Carlos Peterson, winner of the Heavyweight class and Ms. Junica Pluck who topped in the Lightweight category emerged as the Best Overall Lifters when Space Gym celebrated their 2nd Anniversary with a...
Read More
Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tourney… Harding beat Fernandes in entertaining match-up

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash...

May 11, 2018

STSC Pre-Independence 5-a-side football set for Sunday

STSC Pre-Independence 5-a-side football set for...

May 11, 2018

CONCACAF Women’s Qualifier… Less than two weeks before Lady Jags begin quest to wi

CONCACAF Women’s Qualifier… Less than two...

May 11, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Essequibo Islands’ hold nerves to beat Parika Salem by four wickets

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Essequibo Islands’...

May 11, 2018

GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships… Fitness Express takes tag as major sponsor

GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships…...

May 11, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]