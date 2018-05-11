Pepsi continue to fuel RHTY&SC U-19 and Intermediate Teams, 15 years on

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) under the internationally renowned Pepsi brand has maintained their sponsorship of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) Under-19 and Intermediate cricket teams.

According to club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, the 2018 sponsorship package is worth $240,000 which covers the cost of balls for practice and matches, transportation, snacks and preparation of the two teams in a year that is anticipated to be the busiest in Berbice.

Foster, who is also President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), expressed confidence that both teams would be able to successfully defend their titles at the board level.

He hailed the long term relationship with DDL and Pepsi as one of the main reasons why the club is widely considered the best in Guyana noting that the sponsorship has allowed the players to concentrate on playing the game without worrying about expenses.

During the ongoing relationship, the club has produced players the caliber of Clinton Pestano, Eon Hooper, Shawn Pereira, Loyydel Lewis, Askay Homraj, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Sheneeta Grimmond, Shailendra Shameer, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabeka Gajnabi, Arif Chan, Kevin Sinclair, Uma Matadin, Mariam Samaroo, Dian Prahalad, Aleema Arokium and Plaffiana Millington among others who have gone on to play for Guyana.

Foster pointed out that Kevlon Anderson was named MVP of the Guyana Cricket Board Under-19 Championship; Kevin Sinclair was the Captain of the double champions, while Junior Sinclair was named Best Wicketkeeper.

Another Pepsi Under-19 player, Keith Simpson was one of the best bowlers in the tournament with 21 wickets and copped the man-of-the-finals award in the 50-Overs format. Such was the dominance of the Pepsi players that they won the award, five times out of the seven matches that Berbice played.

The 2018 Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate teams would be led by Kevin Sinclair with Kevlon Anderson as his deputy. The success of these teams Foster informed is based on investment in each player, the excellent one on one relationship between management and player and a no nonsense approach to discipline.

The club he posited invests heavily in players careers on and off the field as education is very important. Every Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club member has his/her own bat as part of the massive investment while some have also received batting pads, gloves depending on their ability to procure same.

Vice President Mark Papannah and Cricket Manager Robby Kissoonlall both expressed gratitude to Pepsi and DDL for their continued confidence in the club while noting that fifteen years of support is remarkable in a country where sports sponsorship is difficult to maintain.

Kissoonlall pledged that the two teams would uphold the high standards they have set themselves and would continue to represent the Pepsi brand with pride, passion, dedication and discipline. Marketing Executive of DDL, Larry Wills expressed satisfaction with the relationship between the two entities, noting that they have been good representatives of the company and Pepsi brand and expressed confidence that the association would continue into the future.