No one taking responsibility for repairs to deteriorating Charity Wharf

As the situation surrounding the Charity Wharf develops, there seems to be no clear decision as to who would execute the responsibilities of having the Wharf repaired.

The Wharf which also houses the Charity Marketing Centre, is a strategic business location in Charity, Pomeroon. Unfortunately, reports on the widespread deterioration of the Wharf began to surface since last August.

Months later, however, there remains no clear indication as to who is prepared to execute works on the structure. On the contrary rather, the Regional and Central Administration continue to debate on whose responsibility the Wharf falls under.

Kaieteur News understands that the Wharf presently sits dangerously on a few piles, and is on the verge of tumbling into the Pomeroon River. When initial reports surfaced on the deterioration, the Regional Democratic Council and the Charity Urasara NDC took swift actions to reduce the level of deteriorating. An investigation was later conducted by an engineer from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, to determine the extent of deterioration, and work required.

Reports from the engineer’s findings indicated that “most of the wooden piles beneath the structure, have been severely deteriorated and no longer support the Wharf. The solid concrete structure is dangerously sitting on a few remaining piles, which are very feeble and likely to soon give out.”

This publication understands that after investigations were conducted, it was concluded that a macro sum of money would be required to execute works on the Wharf. The Regional Chairman, Devenand Ramdatt at that point, expressed to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure via e-mail that the Region is not prepared to undertake such a project.

The Regional Executive Officer, Rupert Hopkinson, alluded to the fact that the project is beyond the Region’s resources, and that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is the fittest administrative arm to undertake the project.

The REO added, “While the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has advised the Wharf is a Region Two problem, it is beyond our resources… We don’t have the required resources to deal with an emergency so we had asked that the Ministry to view this situation as a national problem which requires a national intervention.”